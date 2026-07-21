Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus For MLB Tuesday Night Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP15 offer by signing up here and trading $10 on today’s MLB games to get $15 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 21st, 2026

This latest offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers looking to forecast outcomes on today’s MLB slate. Because Kalshi operates as a financial exchange for event contracts rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is uniquely available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years old to play. To claim the $15 bonus, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once you complete your initial $10 in cumulative trades on their prediction markets, your $15 in bonuses will be released and ready for your next set of trades.

Use Your Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ PHI LAD 48% / PHI 52% MIN @ CLE MIN 42% / CLE 58% TB @ TOR TB 51% / TOR 49%

Putting your initial trades to work on today’s markets can yield clear returns. For example, if you trade $10 on the slate’s heaviest favorite, the Cleveland Guardians, a winning prediction a small profit in comparison to a successful trade on the Minnesota Twins or any other underdog.

When evaluating these matchups, a dive into the statistics reveals why probabilities favor certain teams and where potential value lies. In the heavyweight clash between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, the Dodgers hold a distinct offensive advantage despite being the underdog. Los Angeles boasts a .260 team batting average and a .773 OPS, noticeably higher than Philadelphia’s .237 average and .707 OPS. The Phillies hope ace Zack Wheeler will make up the difference as he will take the mound tonight.

Meanwhile, Cleveland justifies its status as the heaviest favorite by leaning on elite pitching. While the Twins hit slightly better (.248 average vs. Cleveland’s .233), the Guardians have a massive advantage on the rubber. Cleveland’s pitching staff sports a 3.76 ERA, vastly outperforming Minnesota’s rotation and bullpen, which collectively carry a 4.75 ERA. The Guardians are also sending Parker Messick to the mound tonight as he looks to continue his stellar season.

Sign Up With The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to start forecasting tonight’s MLB action? Getting started on the platform is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and unlock your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across various markets—such as splitting your predictions between the Twins-Guardians and Rays-Blue Jays games—will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $15 in bonuses will automatically become available in your account, giving you extra funds to continue predicting the ongoing MLB season.