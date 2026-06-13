Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for NBA Finals Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spend $5 on the NBA Finals to win $50 in Novig Coins. Take advantage of this offer by clicking here.

New players who redeem this offer will secure Novig Coins to use on Knicks-Spurs, World Cup, Stanley Cup, MLB and a wide range of other markets. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Whether you are backing the Spurs or the Knicks, taking advantage of the latest welcome offer is the best way to get started. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion available to new players:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

Eligible new users looking to build their Novig coin balance can take advantage of the current Novig promo code to receive $50 in Novig coins after an initial $5 spend. This exclusive welcome offer is only available for new Novig users and serves as the perfect way to get in on the action for the upcoming sports schedule, including the highly anticipated NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Once your new account is created and you make the qualifying $5 purchase within the platform, the $50 in Novig coins will be credited to your balance. These coins can be utilized to make predictions on a wide variety of markets, giving you the flexibility to back the Knicks, side with the Spurs, or explore other options across the broader sports landscape.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Preview

Team Point Spread Total Points (O/U) San Antonio Spurs -5.5 O 216.5 New York Knicks +5.5 U 216.5

New York Knicks to Cover (+5.5) Taking the Knicks to cover the point spread is one of the strongest statistical predictions on the board. New York has been a covering machine, going a stellar 12-3 (.800) against the spread over their last 15 games. They have also proven their mettle in road games, winning their last eight away matchups against opponents with a winning record.

Total Points: Lean Under (216.5) If you are looking at the total points market, recent trends suggest fading a high-scoring shootout. The “over” has only hit in one of the Knicks’ last six games against top-10 scoring defenses. Similarly, the “over” has only hit in one of the Spurs’ last four games against top-10 scoring defenses, as well as just one of their last four games following a loss.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Before the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs face off, make sure your account is locked and loaded. Claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for use. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP50 to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Make a Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app on the upcoming game—or any other available market—to fully activate the promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be all set to enjoy the action.