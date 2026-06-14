Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup, UFC Freedom 250 Trades

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The Novig promo code WTOP50 provides a $50 sign-up bonus to use on trades Sunday across the MLB, World Cup, UFC Freedom 250 and more. Use this link here to sign up.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 in Novig Coins

Before you lock in your predictions for the June 14, 2026, slate, it does stand to reason that you will want to make sure your welcome bonus is fully activated to maximize your potential returns.

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 14th, 2026

Eligible exclusively for new Novig users, this promotional offer is the perfect way to build your portfolio right from the start. By registering for an account, activating the promo code, and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, new players will automatically be rewarded with $50 in Novig coins.

These bonus coins can be applied across the entire upcoming sports schedule. Whether you are looking ahead to an NBA matchup or locking in predictions for today’s June 14, 2026, MLB slate—featuring the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Milwaukee Brewers, or the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago White Sox—your $50 in Novig coins provides incredible flexibility. And as you scout the prices and odds, remember that Novig has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 and all four World Cup games Sunday.

How to Use Your Novig Bonus Sunday

Ready to put your Novig MLB promo to work? We have isolated today’s matchups and their corresponding odds to help you find the best value on the board.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) ATL @ NYM ATL (+102) / NYM (-120) O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) PHI @ MIL PHI (-120) / MIL (+102) O/U 7 (O -105 / U -115) LAD @ CHW LAD (-194) / CHW (+162) O/U 9.5 (O -115 / U -105)

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio outside of the diamond, don’t forget that Novig has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 and all four World Cup games Sunday.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to get started and apply the promo code WTOP50 before you dive into the consensus odds:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As part of the standard registration requirements, be prepared to provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make your first-time deposit. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the promotion, spend at least $5 in the app on the MLB slate or any other available market.

It is never too early to look ahead at market inefficiencies, and with your newly acquired Novig coins, you have plenty of options. Keep in mind that Novig has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 and all four World Cup games Sunday to complete your overarching trading strategy.