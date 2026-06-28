Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for Canada-South Africa World Cup

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The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 provides all new users who sign up with this link here a $15 bonus to use on all predictions today across the South Africa and Canada match, along with all MLB games.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches South Africa vs. Canada Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a logical entry point for trading during the current knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup. To claim the reward, eligible individuals must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Following this, the $15 bonus will be unlocked once the user accumulates $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi currently operates legally in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate. Once the promotional funds are secured, traders can apply the $15 bonus to any of the day’s World Cup fixtures. This operational flexibility allows users to engage with the complete schedule of Round of 32 matchups. Whether evaluating the underlying metrics of South Africa squaring off against Canada or forecasting the highly anticipated showdown between Brazil and Japan, the bonus can be allocated to any prediction market offered during this critical stage of the tournament.

Trade on South Africa vs. Canada via Kalshi

If you are looking to use your sign-up bonus on today’s action, here is a look at the expected outcomes for the Round of 32 clash between South Africa and Canada.

Outcome Probability (%) South Africa 17.9% Draw 26.5% Canada 55.6%

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, systematic process. By following a few clearly defined steps, new users can secure their promotional funds and begin making predictions on the knockout stage of the World Cup. To activate your sign-up bonus, follow these instructions:

Download the App: Search for and download the Kalshi application on your mobile device. Register an Account: Create a new profile by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification as required by the regulatory platform. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund the newly created account with an initial deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. It is not necessary to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to accumulate a total volume of $10 in trades before the $15 sign-up bonus becomes available.

Once the account is fully verified and the trading requirement is satisfied, the $15 bonus is credited to your balance. The strategic advantage of this promotion is its broad utility: the bonus funds can be utilized on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any other fixture scheduled later this week—providing maximum optionality for traders. Whether you choose to leverage the bonus on the June 28 matchup between South Africa and Canada or hold it for the June 29 clash between Brazil and Japan, the decision is entirely in your hands.