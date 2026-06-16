Guardians All-Star 3rd baseman José Ramírez undergoes surgery on left hand

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had surgery Tuesday to remove the hook of the broken hamate…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had surgery Tuesday to remove the hook of the broken hamate bone in his left hand.

The team said in a statement that the procedure was performed in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, by Dr. Thomas Graham.

“We knew he was going to need surgery, so earlier today he was able to get it done,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said before Tuesday’s game.

Ramírez suffered the injury during the fifth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, when he fouled out on a pop up to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler.

It is only the second time in Ramírez’s 14 big league seasons that he has been placed on the injured list.

The seven-time All-Star also broke the hamate bone in his right hand in 2019 and missed only a month. The normal recovery time post-surgery is five to seven weeks.

“That’s part of life. Those are things that are going to happen, so I’m not upset. It’s just part of the game and just got to keep going,” Ramírez said about the injury on Sunday.

The 33-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has played in a franchise-record 1,681 games. He is also the only player in Cleveland’s 125-year history to have at least 300 stolen bases and 250 home runs.

In other moves

Cleveland also placed outfielder Angel Martínez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a nondisplaced fracture in his left foot. Martínez’s injury also occurred during Saturday’s game after fouling off a pitch.

Martínez, who leads the Guardians with 11 homers, could be out four to six weeks, Vogt said.

“He walked in Monday probably knowing that we’d probably get some testing done on Monday if he wasn’t feeling better and he wasn’t,” Vogt said. “MRI and CT scan both revealed a fracture in the foot, so it will be four to six weeks for Angel.”

Outfielder Chase DeLauter sustained a rib injury Saturday when he collided with the outfield wall. Tests show bone bruising and a small fracture, but DeLauter was not headed to the injured list, Vogt said.

“It’s very, very, very small, something that’s day to day,” Vogt said. “We’ll see how it feels. Definitely something to tolerate, he can play through. We just have to weight out day-to-day how it’s feeling, kind of gradually see it.”

DeLauter was not in the lineup Tuesday.

Outfielder Petey Halpin was called up from Triple-A Columbus.

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