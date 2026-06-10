Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Spurs-Knicks Game 4 NBA Finals Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here, then make a $5 play for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 tonight, then get $55 in free lineups credited to your account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For NBA Finals Game 4

Before the Knicks and Spurs take the floor at Madison Square Garden, it does stand to reason that you should have your daily fantasy entries locked in. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new players:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified June 10th, 2026

If you are a new Boom customer ready to get in on the action for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, the latest welcome offer provides an undeniable mathematical advantage. By signing up with promo code WTOP55 and making a qualifying entry, new users can play $5 to get $55 in free lineups. This bonus gives you the flexibility to build multiple daily fantasy lineups and target different player projections for this highly anticipated NBA Finals clash.

To capitalize on this promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform, meet the minimum age requirement of 18+, and be physically located in one of the eligible states listed above. Be sure to secure your free lineups before tip-off so you can maximize your daily fantasy potential and exploit any early market inefficiencies.

Use Your Boom NBA Finals Promo Tonight

If you want to put your Boom promo to work, tonight’s slate offers a fantastic array of player projections. Below are the over/under lines for the five key players taking the floor tonight.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 5.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 6.5 4.5

Victor Wembanyama enters the night carrying the highest scoring projectionon the board at 27.5 points. While Wembanyama is undeniably the focal point of the San Antonio offense, we have to look at the situational context. He faces a daunting task against a New York Knicks squad that boasts a stifling 16.2 net rating and vacuums up 55% of available rebounds. Given the Knicks’ dominant defensive presence and control of the glass, second-chance points will be scarce. The underlying data suggests fading the big man here.

Official Prediction: Wembanyama UNDER 27.5 points

On the flip side, Jalen Brunson is projected for 26.5 points. The Knicks have been rolling offensively. He faces a Spurs squad that has a respectable 9.8 net rating. When factoring in New York’s overall efficiency advantage, Brunson is in a prime spot to exceed this total and return value.

Official Prediction: Brunson OVER 26.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out our top targets with a 17.5-point total. Like Brunson, Towns greatly benefits from New York’s elite 16.2 net rating. Against a San Antonio interior defense that has to over-commit to driving lanes, his points over is heavily appealing.

Official Prediction: Towns OVER 17.5 points

Additional Value: Wednesday’s MLB Slate

It is never too early to look ahead at the broader sports landscape. Once you’ve established your bankroll with tonight’s NBA Finals action, you can carry those $55 in free lineups right into Wednesday’s MLB games. We are keeping a close eye on the futures prices and daily matchups across the diamond, specifically targeting these key series:

Dodgers vs. Pirates

Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Cardinals vs. Mets

Sign Up with Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Ready to claim this welcome offer ahead of the showdown between the Knicks and Spurs? The activation process is streamlined. Follow these simple steps to unlock your value:

Create an Account: Start by clicking here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is absolutely critical that you enter the promo code WTOP55 when prompted. This is your key to opting into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Build your daily fantasy roster for the Knicks vs. Spurs game—or look to Wednesday’s MLB slate—and play $5 in lineups. Receive Your Bonus: Immediately after your initial $5 entry is placed, Boom will reward your account with $55 in free lineups to leverage on future contests.

Remember, this “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” offer is strictly for new users only, and a minimum deposit of $10 is required. Sign up today, use code WTOP55, and build your bankroll just in time for tip-off!