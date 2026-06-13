Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Knicks-Spurs Game 5, World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here, then make a $5 play and unlock $55 in free lineups for Knicks-Spurs and World Cup games today.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For NBA Finals, World Cup

Before entering your lineups for the Knicks vs. Spurs game, it is critical to maximize your initial capital. The table below outlines the specific details of the current Boom promotion:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promotion Confirmed On June 13th, 2026

The current Boom welcome offer yields a high-value opportunity to scale your bankroll with minimal upfront risk. By claiming the promo with code WTOP55, new users can play a $5 entry and instantly acquire $55 in free lineups to use on the platform. With the New York Knicks traveling to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 alongside World Cup action today, capitalizing on this generous welcome bonus is a highly efficient way to position yourself.

Note that the structural requirements of this offer are strictly defined. It is exclusively available to new Boom customers establishing an account for the first time. To qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirement of 18 and be physically located in an eligible state at the time of sign-up.

Use Your Boom NBA Promo Tonight

The player projections for tonight’s game presents several compelling lines for the highest-usage stars on the court. Analyzing the primary scoring, rebounding, and assist projections provides a clear baseline for building your lineups. Below is a breakdown of the top five players carrying the highest points over/under totals for the matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 28.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 27.5 5.5 3.5 OG Anunoby 18.5 1.5 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 6.5 3.5

Evaluating the lines reveals a few notable trends for the game’s focal points. Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson share the highest scoring expectations tonight, both carrying 28.5 and 27.5-point baselines. Brunson might be a good target for the over coming off of his Game 4 performance. Wembanyama showed he is capable of beating his line with his Game 3 performance, but it is not a given when looking at the totality of his playoff run.

Further down the board, OG Anunoby holds a 17.5-point total. His postseason performance, including his heroic 32 points in Game 4, point to the over.

Comparing postseason averages to the set lines is a good strategy when building your entries for tonight’s game.

Expanding Your Lineups: Saturday’s World Cup Matches

While the Knicks and Spurs provide excellent NBA value, your Boom promo bonus can also be utilized across different sports. For those analyzing World Cup soccer markets, Saturday’s matches provide a diverse slate of matchups to target:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

Claiming and activating your welcome bonus requires following a precise, sequential process. Follow the steps below to systematically lock in your offer before tonight’s NBA tip-off or Saturday’s World Cup action:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here on the Boom platform by providing standard verified personal information (including your name, email address, and date of birth). Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration workflow, you must input promo code WTOP55 to guarantee your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Process a minimum deposit of at least $10 into your new account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play $5 on the NBA matchup, World Cup games, or any other available market. Claim Your Bonus: Upon the placement of your initial $5 entry, the system will instantly credit your account with $55 in free lineups.

This protocol is strictly designated for new users only. To successfully trigger the promotion, you must satisfy both the minimum deposit of $10 requirement and the specific “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” structure. Once your account is properly funded and your first lineup is submitted, you are fully equipped to navigate the markets for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup in San Antonio.