Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can sign up with Boom promo code WTOP55 ahead of this week’s action and turn a $5 play on the World Cup into $55 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Available exclusively for new players, this bonus can be applied to the full slate of group stage matches, meaning you can jump right into the excitement of the June 15 clash between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia or the June 16 matchup featuring New Zealand and IR Iran. Boom will have tons of ways for players to get in on the action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for the World Cup

Before you lock in your daily fantasy entries, whether you are eyeing the matchup between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay or the clash between IR Iran and New Zealand, here is a complete breakdown of the exclusive sign-up bonus.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On June 15, 2026

Taking advantage of this generous Boom welcome offer is an incredibly straightforward process for soccer fans ready for the World Cup. To claim the reward, simply register your account with the promo code, make your initial deposit, and submit a real-money entry of at least $5. In return, you will receive a guaranteed $55 in free lineups added directly to your account. You can immediately use these free lineups to select player projections for the upcoming clash between New Zealand and IR Iran, or build a lineup for the Uruguay and Saudi Arabia match, regardless of whether your qualifying $5 entry wins or loses.

Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Boom customers who are making their first-ever entry on the daily fantasy platform. To successfully claim the free lineups, users must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates legally. Ensure your account details are verified so you can dive right into the Round 1 action without delay.

World Cup Matches

If you are looking for the perfect place to apply your qualifying Boom entry, these early World Cup matchups are loaded with intriguing player projections. By submitting just a $5 entry on any of the matches below, new users will instantly unlock their guaranteed $55 in free lineups to use on future daily fantasy action.

Group G: Belgium vs. Egypt

Belgium vs. Egypt Group H: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Group G: New Zealand vs. Iran

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Ready to jump right into the World Cup action? Getting started is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to claim your free lineups before the opening whistles blow for Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia or New Zealand vs. IR Iran: