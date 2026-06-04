Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Offer For MLB, Knicks-Spurs Game 2 This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and secure $55 in free lineups when you play $5 on MLB games, the NBA Finals and more.

Boom Promo Code WTOP For $55 MLB, NBA Offer

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promo Verified On June 4th, 2026

Doing so unlocks the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” welcome offer. Structurally, this bonus is perfectly timed for the current MLB slate, giving you the necessary capital to craft entries around matchups like the Pirates and Astros at Daikin Park, or clashes featuring the Dodgers at Diamondbacks or Blue Jays at Braves.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To qualify for the bonus funds, players must meet the age requirement of 18+ and be physically located in one of the participating eligible states listed above.

Boom MLB Projections Tonight

With a variety of games on the slate, you can immediately put your bonus to work by targeting statistical mismatches featuring some of the biggest stars in baseball. Below is a look at the projections for notable hit and strikeout props:

Player Hits Strikeouts Kai-Wei Teng N/A Over/Under 5.5 Jared Jones N/A Over/Under 5.5 Yordan Alvarez Over/Under 0.5 N/A Jeremy Pena Over/Under 1.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds Over/Under 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani Over/Under 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman Over/Under 1.5 N/A Matt Olson Over/Under 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over/Under 0.5 N/A

When building your lineups for the Astros and Pirates matchup at Daikin Park, the strikeout props for both starting pitchers suggest a highly contact-driven game environment. Houston’s Kai-Wei Teng and Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones are both carrying 5.5-strikeout projections into today’s game.

When pitchers struggle to generate swing-and-miss metrics, the most logical correlation is targeting hitters to go over their hit props. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is a prime candidate to go over 0.5 hits. Conversely, Jeremy Pena has a 1.5-hit projection, which inherently brings more risk. Similarly, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman both have their hit lines set at 1.5 for their clash at Chase Field. Meanwhile, star first basemen Matt Olson and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are good candidates to record a hit.

Expanding Your Strategy: NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Finals

While the MLB slate offers undeniable value, the Boom welcome offer is not strictly confined to the diamond. Savvy players can also deploy their $55 in free lineups bonus across the broader sports landscape, specifically targeting the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals featuring Knicks vs. Spurs and Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes. By applying the same rigorous, data-first approach to basketball and hockey player projections, you can diversify your entries and maximize the utility of your initial $10 deposit across all ongoing championship events.

Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, systematic process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account, secure your bonus, and start building your entries today: