Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Offer For MLB, Knicks-Spurs Game 2 This Week

Create a new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and secure $55 in free lineups when you play $5 on MLB games, the NBA Finals and more.
Boom Promo Code WTOP For $55 MLB, NBA Offer
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP55
|New Boom User Offer
|Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY
|Promo Verified On
|June 4th, 2026
Doing so unlocks the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” welcome offer. Structurally, this bonus is perfectly timed for the current MLB slate, giving you the necessary capital to craft entries around matchups like the Pirates and Astros at Daikin Park, or clashes featuring the Dodgers at Diamondbacks or Blue Jays at Braves.
Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To qualify for the bonus funds, players must meet the age requirement of 18+ and be physically located in one of the participating eligible states listed above.
Boom MLB Projections Tonight
With a variety of games on the slate, you can immediately put your bonus to work by targeting statistical mismatches featuring some of the biggest stars in baseball. Below is a look at the projections for notable hit and strikeout props:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Kai-Wei Teng
|N/A
|Over/Under 5.5
|Jared Jones
|N/A
|Over/Under 5.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|Over/Under 0.5
|N/A
|Jeremy Pena
|Over/Under 1.5
|N/A
|Bryan Reynolds
|Over/Under 0.5
|N/A
|Shohei Ohtani
|Over/Under 1.5
|N/A
|Freddie Freeman
|Over/Under 1.5
|N/A
|Matt Olson
|Over/Under 0.5
|N/A
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Over/Under 0.5
|N/A
When building your lineups for the Astros and Pirates matchup at Daikin Park, the strikeout props for both starting pitchers suggest a highly contact-driven game environment. Houston’s Kai-Wei Teng and Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones are both carrying 5.5-strikeout projections into today’s game.
When pitchers struggle to generate swing-and-miss metrics, the most logical correlation is targeting hitters to go over their hit props. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is a prime candidate to go over 0.5 hits. Conversely, Jeremy Pena has a 1.5-hit projection, which inherently brings more risk. Similarly, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman both have their hit lines set at 1.5 for their clash at Chase Field. Meanwhile, star first basemen Matt Olson and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are good candidates to record a hit.
Expanding Your Strategy: NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Finals
While the MLB slate offers undeniable value, the Boom welcome offer is not strictly confined to the diamond. Savvy players can also deploy their $55 in free lineups bonus across the broader sports landscape, specifically targeting the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals featuring Knicks vs. Spurs and Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes. By applying the same rigorous, data-first approach to basketball and hockey player projections, you can diversify your entries and maximize the utility of your initial $10 deposit across all ongoing championship events.
Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP55
Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward, systematic process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account, secure your bonus, and start building your entries today:
- Create an Account: Click here to begin registration.
- Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP55 to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your new account. You must make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods.
- Play Your Lineups: Jump into the daily slate—whether you are targeting the Pirates vs. Astros MLB matchup or an NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Final game—and build your entries using the available data.
- Get Your Bonus: The offer operates exactly as stated: “play 5, get $55 in free lineups.”