Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and get $55 in free lineups when you make a $5 play on the NBA Finals, this week’s MLB games and more.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer Details

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promo Confirmed June 3rd

New Boom customers looking to extract maximum value from tonight’s San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks matchup can utilize this structured welcome offer. By registering and submitting a qualifying $5 play, users instantly unlock $55 in free lineups. This provides an optimal bankroll boost to capitalize on the action at Frost Bank Center.

To successfully claim this offer, individuals must meet specific eligibility requirements. It is strictly reserved for new Boom customers who are at least 18 years of age and physically located in one of the approved states listed above.

Boom NBA Finals Game 1 Promo

If you are looking to deploy your Boom promo strategically, tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks offers several high-profile player projections. We have outlined the over/under lines for the biggest stars taking the floor.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 2.5 5.5

Victor Wembanyama comes in with a towering 26.5-point line after averaging 23.2 to this point in the postseason. He faces significant statistical headwinds. The Knicks have been a dominant force this postseason, boasting a massive +19.5 Net Rating. Furthermore, New York pulls down 55.9% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). That elite rebounding rate establishes a clear mathematical hurdle for Wembanyama to clear his 11.5 rebounding total.

On the other side of the ball, Jalen Brunson commands a 25.5-point total. He faces a highly efficient San Antonio defensive unit that carries a +11.7 Net Rating and secures 52.7% of available rebounds, indicating a potential decrease in offensive efficiency and second-chance opportunities for the Knicks guard.

Finally, Karl-Anthony Towns is another marquee name to evaluate, sitting at a 16.5-point total. He has averaged 16.9 points per game in this run.

Evaluating Wednesday’s MLB Games

For users looking to diversify their entries across other sports, Wednesday’s Major League Baseball slate provides additional statistical opportunities to deploy your Boom bonus funds. The upcoming schedule features three notable matchups:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Whether you are analyzing barrel rates and xwOBA for Yankee sluggers or evaluating strikeout props for the Padres’ rotation, these MLB games offer alternative avenues to utilize your newly acquired $55 in free lineups.

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Unlocking this exclusive offer ahead of the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup is a highly straightforward, systematic process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new account on the Boom platform here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Enter the Promo Code: You must input the promo code WTOP55 during this sign-up phase to successfully link your account to the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. While the initial entry requirement is lower, the absolute minimum deposit to qualify for this baseline promotion is $10. Submit Your Entry: Build a data-driven player prop entry for the Spurs vs. Knicks game (or another available contest) and lock in a $5 lineup.

Because this is a “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” offer strictly for new users, your account will be instantly credited with $55 in free lineups the moment your initial $5 entry is verified.