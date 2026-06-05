Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account with the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and make a $5 play for Knicks-Spurs Game 2 to unlock $55 in free lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For NBA Finals Action

For new Boom customers looking to optimize their daily fantasy bankroll during the upcoming matchup between the Knicks and Spurs, the latest promo code yields a highly efficient return on investment. Below is the essential criteria for claiming this introductory offer before diving into the postseason action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play 5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promotion Verified June 5th, 2026

First-time users can simply “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” to deploy on player props as the action unfolds. To claim this promotional value, players must be a new Boom customer and meet the minimum age requirement of 18 or older. Furthermore, the offer is strictly restricted to users physically located in one of the approved states listed in the table above.

Boom Knicks-Spurs Game 2 Promo Tonight

When attacking the projections tonight, examining team efficiency metrics provides a definitive analytical edge.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 10.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 14.5 1.5 5.5

Victor Wembanyama paces the slate with a towering points projection of 26.5. Despite his astronomical ceiling, the underlying data supports the under: the New York Knicks have been suffocating opponents this postseason, carrying a stellar 18.7 Net Rating and a 55.2% Total Rebound Percentage. This elite rebounding rate inherently limits second-chance scoring opportunities, directly capping Wembanyama’s offensive volume.

Conversely, Jalen Brunson’s points projection sits at a highly attainable 25.5. For Brunson. While the San Antonio Spurs profile as a competent defensive unit with a 10.7 Net Rating, Brunson’s immense usage rate and raw shot volume make him a mathematical favorite to clear his assigned total, especially after scoring 30 in Game 1.

Finally, Karl-Anthony Towns enters the contest with a 16.5-point projection. Notably, his 10.5 rebounds projection nearly mirrors Wembanyama’s, indicating a high-leverage battle in the paint. With New York looking to command the glass against a San Antonio squad that rebounds at just a 52.7% clip, Towns projects for a surplus of high-percentage looks near the rim, providing a clear path to eclipsing his scoring prop.

Analyzing Today’s MLB Slate

Once you have leveraged your NBA lineups, the daily fantasy value extends to the baseball diamond. Today’s MLB slate features several high-leverage matchups worth monitoring for future investments:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs tip-off requires a systematic approach. Follow these precise steps to activate your introductory offer:

Create and Register an Account: Click here and register by providing standard identity verification details, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP55 to successfully lock in your eligibility for this specific promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using a secure payment method. A minimum deposit of $10 is mathematically required to trigger the bonus eligibility. Submit Your Lineups: Construct and submit $5 in real-money lineups on the platform. Once processed, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups to deploy on future contests.

Remember, this “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” offer is exclusively available to new users only. Ensure your initial deposit meets the $10 threshold to maximize your expected value before the game tips off in San Antonio.