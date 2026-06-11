Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for World Cup + MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Boom promo code WTOP55 here gives you a no-brainer $55 welcome offer when you make a $5 play for MLB games or World Cup action today.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For MLB, World Cup Offer

Before structuring your entries for today’s games, review the exact parameters of this exclusive welcome offer below:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Information Verified June 11th, 2026

Leveraging this generous Boom welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step approach. Sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. From there, play $5 to instantly trigger $55 in free lineups. Whether you are analyzing matchups for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox, evaluating the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, or targeting player projections in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates clash, this bonus optimizes your bankroll across the entire MLB schedule.

Please note that this promotion operates strictly for new Boom customers. Players must be 18 or older and physically located in one of the following eligible participating states. Ensure you meet all necessary age and geographical requirements to claim your $55 in free lineups.

Use Your Boom MLB Promo Tonight

With multiple star-studded matchups across the diamond, your $55 in free lineups can be deployed on some of the most reliable statistical performers in the sport. Below is a look at tonight’s top hitting and pitching props based on market lines.

Player Hits Strikeouts Martín Pérez N/A O/U 4.5 Anthony Kay N/A O/U 3.5 Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Riley O/U 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi O/U 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson O/U 0.5 N/A Adley Rutschman O/U 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 1.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez O/U 1.5 N/A

When constructing your Boom entries, current market odds provide a clear blueprint of expected performance. In the Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox clash, starting pitcher Martín Pérez faces a strikeout total of 4.5. Conversely, his counterpart Anthony Kay has a lower 3.5 strikeout projection. Given both pitchers’ performances and statistical profiles, the under is a good choice either way.

At the plate, Los Angeles Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman boast elevated 1.5-hit lines against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While both are elite talents, the data heavily favors their under markets, suggesting a multi-hit performance is a low-probability outcome tonight.

For more reliable baseline metrics, Baltimore Orioles standout Gunnar Henderson is listed with a standard 0.5 hits prop.

Expanding Your Lineups: Today’s World Cup Action

If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond the diamond, your free lineups can also be applied to the global pitch. Applying analytical rigor to these international markets allows you to maximize the utility of your promotional bonus across multiple sports.

Mexico vs. South Africa

South Korea vs. Czechia

Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a quick and highly structured process. Follow the simple steps below to set up your account and lock in your bonuses before today’s first pitch or kickoff: