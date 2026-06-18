Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Picks (June 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By simply signing up with Boom promo code WTOP55 and playing just $5, new players instantly receive $55 in free lineups to use on the daily fantasy platform. Click here to get in on the action.

This new-user-only promotion is a strategic way to kickstart your experience, and the free lineups can be applied directly to the matchup between Canada and Qatar, as well as any other World Cup matches taking place. Daily fantasy sports are a great way to engage with the World Cup and this promo is one of the best options on

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Secure $55 in Free Lineups

Before Canada takes on Qatar in their World Cup matchup, eligible fans can secure a guaranteed bonus to use on the action. Claiming the offer is a straightforward process that provides an immediate boost for your daily fantasy lineups.

Below is a quick overview of the current Boom sign-up offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 18, 2026

Taking advantage of the Boom welcome offer is a simple process for fans looking to build out their fantasy rosters. By signing up and playing just $5 on any daily fantasy entry, users automatically receive $55 in free lineups. Whether you are eyeing player projections for the Canada vs. Qatar clash or looking ahead at other World Cup matchups, this bonus instantly funds your account, providing more opportunities to construct winning entries.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers creating an account for the very first time. To successfully claim the guaranteed free lineups, eligible users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the Boom platform operates legally. As long as these baseline requirements are met, simply place your qualifying $5 entry to secure the bonus.

World Cup Matches: Canada-Qatar, Mexico-Korea

With Canada and Qatar set to clash, there are plenty of intriguing player projections to consider for your daily fantasy entries. Evaluating goalscoring potential is a fundamental part of building a winning lineup, and this matchup features several dynamic attackers on both sides of the pitch.

Goalscorer markets highlight exactly the type of World Cup action where new users can apply their initial entry. By locking in your Boom projections for standout players like Alphonso Davies or Ahmed Alaaeldin with just a $5 lineup, you automatically activate the welcome offer and secure your $55 in free lineups, giving you additional funds to utilize throughout the tournament.

Redeeming Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for the World Cup

Activating your welcome offer ahead of the Canada vs. Qatar match requires just a few standard steps. Follow the outline below to claim your guaranteed bonus:

Register a New Account: Head to their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP55. This step is required to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Create a daily fantasy lineup and play a minimum $5 entry. You can use this entry on player projections for the Canada vs. Qatar matchup or any other available sporting event.

The primary advantage of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play does not have an impact on your bonus. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, Boom automatically credits your account with the $55 in free lineups.