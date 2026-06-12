Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can capitalize on the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and get $55 in free lineups for MLB games tonight and USA vs. Paraguay.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For $55 In Lineups Tonight

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified June 12th, 2026

Whether you are building a lineup around the Atlanta Braves (45-23) taking on the New York Mets (30-38) or USA vs. Paraguay, the Boom promo code offers new users a straightforward, data-backed entry point into today’s action.

Applying the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” bonus credit allows you to leverage your knowledge across compelling matchups.

First-time customers who meet the minimum age requirement and reside in a participating jurisdiction can secure this welcome offer by creating an account and making a $10 minimum deposit.

Boom MLB Friday Projections

Putting your welcome offer into action requires evaluating individual player projections to identify the most statistically favorable lineups.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob Misiorowski (MIL – SP) N/A Over 8.5 / Under 8.5 Andrew Painter (PHI – SP) N/A Over 3.5 / Under 3.5 Bryce Harper (PHI – 1B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI – SS) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI – DH) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto (PHI – C) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm (PHI – 3B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL – DH) Over 1.5 / Under 1.5 N/A William Contreras (MIL – C) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL – LF) Over 1.5 / Under 1.5 N/A

Matchup Commentary & Prop Predictions

When constructing your Boom entries, analyzing the underlying metrics of tonight’s starting pitching duel reveals a clear path for targeting the strikeout markets.

Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski boasts a staggering 13.39 K/9 rate this season. He faces a Phillies lineup packed with high-strikeout targets, including Kyle Schwarber (100 Ks in 247 ABs). This high-variance profile strongly correlates with the OVER on Misiorowski’s lofty 8.5 strikeout line.

Conversely, Phillies starter Andrew Painter operates with a much lower 6.79 K/9 rate. He takes the mound against a contact-heavy Brewers lineup anchored by high-average bats like Jackson Chourio (.304 AVG) and William Contreras (.285 AVG, 70 Hits). Given this unfavorable matchup, the data supports leaning toward the UNDER on Painter’s modest 3.5 strikeout prop. Siding with the data also means backing the OVER on hits for Milwaukee’s top contact hitters, maximizing the correlation in your lineup.

Targeting the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Game

A key advantage of the Boom welcome offer is its multi-sport utility. Identifying statistical mismatches on the pitch for USA vs. Paraguay can be just as profitable as evaluating K/9 rates on the diamond, making this cross-sport flexibility a significant asset for new users looking to diversify their entries.

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a structured, logical process. To verify your eligibility and apply this exclusive promotion to tonight’s action, follow these sequential steps:

Register a New Account: Click here to create a new user profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input promo code WTOP55 to ensure you are opted into the welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your wallet using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to initiate the offer. Claim Your Bonus: After completing your $5 play, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups.

With your account fully registered and your bonus credits secured, you are well-equipped to capitalize on the daily sports slate using a data-driven approach.