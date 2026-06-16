Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks (June 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with Boom promo code WTOP55 ahead of Tuesday’s action and play $5 to win $55 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you want to build your entries around the Rays and Dodgers or target other exciting games on the daily MLB slate or go big on the World Cup, this welcome offer gives you immediate flexibility and value before the next first pitch is thrown. Set up a new account with Boom to hit the ground running.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Last Verified On June 16, 2026

To claim the Boom welcome offer, simply make a minimum deposit of $10 and play five lineups to instantly receive $55 in free lineups. This promotional value provides immediate flexibility to use across the packed MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-27) and the Tampa Bay Rays (41-28), or looking to build lineups around other heavyweight clashes like the New York Yankees (43-27) hosting the Chicago White Sox (38-32) and the Milwaukee Brewers (43-26) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (39-33), this promo gives you the resources to maximize your daily fantasy entries.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To qualify, users must meet the platform’s standard eligibility requirements. As long as you meet these criteria, your $55 in free lineups will be ready to deploy for any of the upcoming baseball action.

How to Use This MLB DFS Promo

Reviewing the top matchups and player projections can help you map out your daily fantasy entries. Below is a look at the current consensus projections for some of the biggest stars across the diamond:

Player Hits Strikeouts Justin Wrobleski (LAD) N/A 4.5 Drew Rasmussen (TB) N/A 5.5 Gerrit Cole (NYY) N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A William Contreras (MIL) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A

When deploying your Boom promo code across the MLB slate, recent data trends offer compelling angles for your lineups.

Starting on the mound, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces a strikeout projection of 5.5 against the Chicago White Sox. Despite his pedigree, recent history points heavily toward the under; Cole has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his four outings this season.

On the offensive side, targeting reliable contact hitters is an excellent daily fantasy strategy. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been locked in at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in eight of his last 10 games (averaging 1.1 hits per game). Pairing him with teammate Shohei Ohtani provides a high-floor entry, as Ohtani has cleared his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last seven matchups. Both present strong over candidates for your entries.

The most significant advantage of the Boom welcome offer is its versatility. The $55 in free lineups is not restricted to a single sport. By applying the same rigorous data analysis used for MLB hit and strikeout projections to World Cup matches, you can seamlessly diversify your daily fantasy portfolio. Whether you are anchoring your entry with an elite striker’s shot projections or a reliable goalkeeper’s save totals, the World Cup presents a massive, data-rich landscape to deploy your free lineups.

Getting Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Unlocking your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your free lineups before the first pitch:

Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP55. This specific code is required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your new account. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to get started, which can be completed using any of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play to Get Rewarded: The structure of this welcome offer is “play 5, get $55 in free lineups.” Simply play five lineups of your choice on the platform. Receive Your Free Lineups: After playing your initial five lineups, Boom will instantly credit your account with $55 in free lineups to use on future contests.

With a minimum deposit of just $10 and a quick registration process, you will be ready to dive right into the MLB action with a fully loaded Boom account.