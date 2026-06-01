Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals Game 1 Picks

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Set up your new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 to get in on one of the best DFS welcome offers out there for tonight’s MLB games. Make a $5 play for games like Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and unlock $55 in free lineups. Click here to start your new account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP For $55 Offer

Boom Promo Code WTOP New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions Of Age In Eligible States Promo Verified On June 1

Once registration is completed, the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” offer triggers, instantly boosting your account with bonuses that can be used across the entire baseball slate. With plenty of action on the schedule—including the Miami Marlins taking on the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks—users have numerous opportunities to put these free lineups to the test.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully qualify and claim the bonus, players must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in one of the participating eligible states.

Use Your Boom MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 1.5 N/A Ketel Marte O/U 0.5 N/A Nolan Arenado O/U 0.5 N/A Gabriel Moreno O/U 0.5 N/A

With your $55 in free lineups from the Boom promo code, focusing on the highly anticipated Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks matchup provides plenty of strong statistical angles.

Arizona’s probable starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, carries a surprisingly low 3.5 strikeout projection. On the other side, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan faces a steeper 5.5 strikeout line.

As for the hitters, the data points to clear favorites to get on base. Shohei Ohtani holds a massive 1.5 hits line, but despite batting a healthy .280, that is a risky proposition. If you are looking for players to simply record a single hit, Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll present solid options for your lineup. Although Betts is batting just .194, he missed a lot of time to start the season, and his career track record makes him a good candidate. Putting your free lineups toward these heavy favorites to get a single hit could be the most effective way to leverage tonight’s action.

Look Ahead: Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

As you maximize your welcome bonus and build your entries on the Boom platform, keep an eye out for upcoming NBA Finals markets to get in on the action for the highly anticipated series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

To take advantage of the latest “play $5, get $55 in free lineups” offer, new users must follow a few simple steps. Please note that the Boom promo code WTOP55 is required during the sign-up process to successfully lock in this welcome bonus.

Here is exactly how to claim your bonuses before tonight’s first pitch:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the Boom platform here. You will be asked to provide standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you are located in an eligible state. Make sure to enter the promo code WTOP55 when prompted. Deposit Funds: Once your new account is registered and verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Play 5: Browse the MLB markets and play $5. You can build your initial play using any of the exciting matchups on the schedule, whether you want to focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets heading west to play the Seattle Mariners, or the Miami Marlins taking on the Washington Nationals. Claim Your Bonus: After playing $5, you will receive $55 in free lineups from Boom added directly to your account.

Remember, the minimum deposit to get started is $10, and you must use the designated promo code to unlock the $55 reward. Sign up today to secure your bonus and dive into the action.