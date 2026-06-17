Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for England vs. Croatia, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can get in on the upcoming World Cup action by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP55 and playing $5 to win $55 in free lineups. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are looking at the highly anticipated Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees matchup or scouting other baseball fixtures, this article breaks down exactly how new users can unlock this promotion and highlights the best ways to utilize these free lineups for the upcoming games.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for World Cup DFS

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2026

By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, users will automatically unlock the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” promotion to instantly boost their bankroll. This exclusive offer is strictly available to first-time players who meet the standard age requirements and reside in a participating state. Once your account is successfully created and funded, you can immediately put your $55 in free lineups to use on any of the available World Cup daily fantasy markets.

World Cup Options

In the marquee fixture between England and Croatia, the data suggests focusing heavily on offensive output. Evaluating player projections for shots on target and overall offensive generation provides a reliable foundation for your entries. Rather than relying on unpredictable defensive clean sheets, targeting the primary playmakers on both sides offers a clear, data-backed option.

The strategy shifts when looking at the rest of the board. For the Ghana vs. Panama and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia fixtures, examining defensive metrics like clearances and interceptions can uncover hidden value. Finding an edge in daily fantasy sports often means fading popular offensive projections in favor of reliable, volume-based defensive statistics. By combining these different markets, mixing high-volume attackers in the England match with steady defensive contributors in the other games, DFS players can craft well-rounded lineups that take full advantage of the Boom platform.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Getting started and unlocking your bonus for the upcoming World Cup fixtures is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your welcome offer: