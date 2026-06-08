Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Bonus For Knicks-Spurs Game 3, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and unlock $55 in free lineups when you complete a $5 play on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 and more.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For NBA Finals Game 3

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play 5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Information Verified June 8th, 2026

If you are analyzing the upcoming postseason showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, the latest Boom welcome offer provides a calculated way to build your initial bankroll. By utilizing the promo code WTOP55, new Boom customers unlock an exclusive “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” promotion. Simply submit your $5 play for this Knicks-Spurs matchup at Madison Square Garden, and the platform will credit you with $55 in free lineups to use throughout the rest of the NBA Finals.

To claim this bonus, you must be a first-time player on the platform and meet the minimum age requirement of 18+. Additionally, this offer is geo-restricted to users physically located in one of the eligible states. Verifying your eligibility before signing up ensures you can seamlessly secure your bonus value.

Use Your Boom NBA Finals Promo Tonight

When allocating your Boom promo funds in the player projection markets, targeting specific statistical mismatches is a reliable recipe for success. Below are the over/under totals for the five biggest stars in tonight’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 5.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 5.5 3.5

Victor Wembanyama enters tonight’s contest with the highest projected points total on the board at 27.5. However, the data suggests leaning toward the under on his scoring and rebounding props. The Knicks currently operate as a dominant defensive unit, carrying a league-best 17.4 Net Rate and an imposing 54.9% Total Rebound Percentage (TRB%) into this game. With New York systematically controlling the glass and limiting second-chance opportunities, Wembanyama will face high-leverage resistance inside against Karl-Anthony Towns, who mirrors his 11.5 rebound total.

Conversely, Jalen Brunson’s points projection sits at 26.5. While the Spurs field a formidable 10.2 Net Rate of their own, Brunson’s established offensive volume makes the over an enticing, data-backed option in a highly competitive environment. Elsewhere, Stephon Castle’s playmaking metrics will be tested. His assists projection rests at 6.5, but finding open passing lanes against a suffocating Knicks defense that actively shrinks the floor could efficiently push that total under the projected line.

Pivot To Today’s MLB Games

While the NBA Finals provide excellent leverage opportunities, users can also diversify their daily portfolios with today’s Major League Baseball slate. The diamond features several compelling matchups for analysis:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Applying the same evidence-based approach to these MLB matchups can help identify additional value while your NBA lineups are in play.

Redeem Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Ready to lock in your entries for the Knicks-Spurs clash? Activating your Boom welcome bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process.

To capture this exclusive value, new users must apply the promo code WTOP55 during registration. Follow these instructions to claim your “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” offer:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. This offer is strictly reserved for new users only. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and process a minimum deposit of $10 using a secure payment method. Clearing this $10 threshold is a hard requirement to qualify for the promotion. Submit Your First Entry: Make your picks for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup or another eligible sporting event. Once you play your first $5, Boom will automatically credit $55 in free lineups to your account.

By verifying your $10 initial deposit and inputting the promo code WTOP55, you ensure your account is perfectly positioned to maximize value during tonight’s NBA Finals action.