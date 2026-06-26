Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Score $40 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Boom promo code WTOP40 and make a $5 play on the World Cup to unlock $40 in free entries. Take advantage of this offer by clicking here.

Whether you are targeting the France versus Norway matchup or anticipating the clash between Spain and Uruguay, this promotion allows first-time players to simply play $5 and instantly receive $40 in free lineups. Because this offer is designed specifically for new users, it provides the perfect opportunity to dive straight into the soccer tournament and apply your bonus funds across the full slate of World Cup fixtures.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup: Play $5, Get $40

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 26, 2026

Securing your welcome reward is a straightforward process for anyone looking to get involved in the ongoing tournament. By signing up and choosing to play just $5, new Boom customers will instantly receive a guaranteed $40 in free lineups. This valuable reward provides an excellent way to dive straight into the World Cup action with a boosted daily fantasy bankroll to utilize on your favorite matchups.

To successfully claim this offer, users must meet the platform’s age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is registered and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $40 in free lineups will be guaranteed. Those funds can then be applied across the entire slate of Round 3 fixtures, whether you are building entries for Belgium facing New Zealand or the clash between Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

World Cup Player Markets

The Friday slate features a variety of standout talents across the pitch, making the goalscorer markets an exciting way to construct your daily fantasy entries. We recommend keeping an eye on the starting lineups on each team this weekend. With some teams already through to the knockout stage and other eliminated from the tournament, we have seen some wacky lineups.

Goalscorer markets are the perfect place to deploy your new account bonus. By utilizing the Boom promo code when signing up, first-time users can apply their initial $5 entry on any of the matches listed above to instantly unlock $40 in free lineups to play with throughout the rest of the World Cup schedule.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to get in on the World Cup action? Activating this welcome offer is a simple process. Just follow the steps below to claim your bonus before the next wave of matches kicks off:

Register a New Account: You must be a new user who meets the age and regional requirements to participate. Begin by creating your account and providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the promo code WTOP40 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available market. You can choose from a wide variety of World Cup fixtures, whether you are backing France in their clash against Norway or selecting player props for the matchup between IR Iran and Egypt.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on the offer. Whether your entry wins, loses, or draws, your $40 in free lineups will be credited to your account, giving you plenty of daily fantasy funds to enjoy the rest of the tournament.