Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Score $40 Bonus for Sweden-France, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming Boom promo code WTOP40, new users can sign up and play $5 to get $40 in free lineups to use during this critical playoff phase. Click here to get in on the action.

As the World Cup knockout stage kicks off with thrilling Round of 32 matchups like Sweden taking on France and Ecuador clashing with Mexico, daily fantasy players can elevate the excitement with a lucrative welcome offer. This exclusive promotion is available for new users only and can be seamlessly applied to any of the World Cup matches or any MLB game this week.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup

Before building your daily fantasy lineups for upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matchups like Sweden vs. France or Ecuador vs. Mexico, review the details of the exclusive welcome offer below:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On June 30, 2026

To take advantage of this exciting World Cup offer, new Boom customers simply need to sign up and play $5 to unlock a guaranteed $40 in free lineups. Whether you are building an entry for the high-stakes Round of 32 clash between Sweden and France, or predicting player performances when Ecuador faces Mexico, this offer instantly boosts your daily fantasy bankroll for the knockout stage.

Please note that this welcome offer is strictly available to new Boom customers. To successfully claim your free lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom legally operates. Once registered, your free lineups can be applied directly to the thrilling World Cup playoff action.

World Cup Round of 32: How to Get Started

As the World Cup Round of 32 continues, predicting player performances is a highly engaging way to get in on the action. For new users, these knockout matchups present the perfect opportunity to apply your $5 entry and unlock the $40 Boom offer. Instead of traditional sports formats, Boom offers dynamic daily fantasy markets, including specific player projection markets.

By utilizing the Boom promo code on exciting player markets, daily fantasy players can instantly boost their bankroll while tracking the most likely goalscorers on the pitch. It’s also worth noting that this offer applies to other sports like MLB, tennis, golf and more.

Activating Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to get in on the World Cup knockout stage action? Claiming your guaranteed offer ahead of exciting matchups like France vs. Sweden or Mexico vs. Ecuador is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer:

Sign Up: Navigate to their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 daily fantasy entry on any available market, such as player projections for the Round of 32 matches.

Once you place your qualifying $5 entry, the $40 in free lineups will be credited to your account. Best of all, the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Win or lose, the free lineups are all yours.