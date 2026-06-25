Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Lineups for World Cup This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Boom promo code WTOP40, first-time players can sign up and play $5 on the World Cup to receive $40 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are building an entry for the highly anticipated clash between the USA and Turkiye, Germany’s matchup against Ecuador, or any of the other exciting global fixtures on the slate, this new-user-only promotion provides the perfect opportunity to get involved in the full slate of World Cup action. Not to mention, Boom has options in other sports like MLB as well.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup: Get $40 in Free Lineups

Before you build your entries for exciting matchups, like Sweden taking on Japan or Ivory Coast facing Curacao, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 25, 2026

By using the promo code during registration, new Boom customers can simply play $5 on their first entry to receive $40 in free lineups. Whether you are picking player projections for Australia’s matchup against Paraguay or locking in selections for the Netherlands as they take on Tunisia, these free lineups are credited to your account regardless of your initial entry’s outcome.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must meet a few basic eligibility criteria. This offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers who have never created an account. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Boom operates legally. Once you verify your eligibility and submit that first $5 entry, the $40 in free lineups will be yours to deploy on the rest of the tournament’s action.

World Cup Matches: Player Markets

If you are looking to maximize the excitement of these last few days of the group stage, leveraging the Boom promo code on player projections is an excellent way to use your initial $5 entry to unlock your $40 in free lineups. There is tremendous flexibility to be found across the different World Cup markets available on Boom, with prolific scorers like Memphis Depay and Elye Wahi highlighting the slate.

The USA-Turkiye matchup is one to keep an eye on. With the USA already through to the knockout stage, four different starters with yellow cards and Christian Pulisic nursing an injury, it’s tough to know what to expect. Keep an eye on the starting lineups when you lock in your World Cup picks.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple, structured process. To claim your $40 in free lineups for the World Cup matches, follow these exact steps to set up and activate your new Boom account:

Register a New Account: Visit their website to create your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your respective state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This specific entry is required to lock in the special “Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups” welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Boom provides a variety of secure payment methods to fund your account safely and efficiently. Play Your First $5 Entry: Navigate to the soccer board and build your initial lineup. Whether you are selecting projections for the Germany vs. Ecuador clash or targeting the Australia vs. Paraguay matchup, simply submit a $5 entry.

As soon as your first $5 play is locked in, Boom will credit your account with your bonus. Best of all, the outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Win or lose, the $40 in free lineups is yours to utilize throughout the remainder of the World Cup tournament.