Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Boom promo code WTOP40 ahead of this week’s MLB games and use a $5 play to win $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you want to focus your entries exclusively on the Tigers-Yankees clash or explore other games on the MLB slate, like the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Athletics, this sign-up bonus gives you the tools to dive right into the daily fantasy action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Boom offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free Lineups

As the Detroit Tigers (35-49) prepare to face the New York Yankees (48-35), there is no better time to take advantage of this exclusive welcome bonus. Below is a complete breakdown of the offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2026

New Boom customers can utilize a highly lucrative welcome offer perfectly timed for an action-packed MLB slate. To claim the bonus, create your account, make a minimum deposit of $10, and play $5. In return, Boom will reward you with $40 in free lineups. Whether you are backing the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers (54-30) on the road or targeting the .500 Pittsburgh Pirates (42-42) against the Philadelphia Phillies, these bonus lineups provide the ideal boost to your daily fantasy markets.

Monday Night MLB DFS Projections

Once you have claimed your welcome bonus, you can immediately put your $40 in free lineups to work. With the Tigers and Yankees headlining the slate, there are plenty of intriguing player projections to target. The table below outlines some of the most notable hit lines for the big bats, along with the strikeout projections for the starting pitchers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Ryan Weathers (NYY) N/A 6.5 Casey Mize (DET) N/A 5.5 Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Riley Greene (DET) 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson (DET) 0.5 N/A Matt Vierling (DET) 0.5 N/A

When building your lineups on Boom, diving into recent trends provides a major advantage. The starting pitching matchup heavily points toward the under for both arms. Yankees starter Ryan Weathers has failed to eclipse 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last six games.

On the offensive side, a few standout hitters provide strong cases to go over their hit projections. New York’s Jasson Domínguez has been swinging a hot bat, recording at least one hit in 10 of his last 14 appearances and in four of his last five home games. Meanwhile, Detroit’s Riley Greene enters the contest with impressive road splits, having recorded a hit in three of his last four games away from home, as well as in five of his last eight overall outings.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started with Boom and securing your daily fantasy bonus is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your free lineups ahead of the first pitch:

Sign Up: Visit the Boom website to create your new account. Click on the links on this page to start the process. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and fund your account. You will need to make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Jump into the MLB action and play $5 on your selected daily fantasy lineups. Get Rewarded: Once you have officially played your $5, the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer will trigger automatically, and Boom will credit your account with your $40 reward.

With your account loaded and bonus secured, you are fully equipped to build your ultimate MLB fantasy rosters for the upcoming slate.