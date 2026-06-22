Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get New $40 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

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New daily fantasy sports players looking to get in on the action for the World Cup can secure $40 in free lineups by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP40. Click here to get in on the action.

This exclusive welcome offer is available for new users only and can be applied to the full slate of upcoming World Cup soccer matches, including France taking on Iraq, Norway facing Senegal, and Jordan matching up against Algeria. With multiple exciting matchups on the schedule, new players can easily claim their bonus and lock in their entries for any of this week’s tournament action. Boom should have something for every sports fan.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Unlocks $40 World Cup Bonus

Before locking in your picks for upcoming matches, like France taking on Iraq or Norway battling Senegal, take a moment to review the details of this exclusive DFS welcome bonus. Use the table below to claim your free lineups and maximize your World Cup action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2026

New Boom customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer to boost their bankroll during the World Cup. By simply signing up and playing $5 on any combination of player projections, whether you are eyeing the France vs. Iraq matchup or the showdown between Norway and Senegal, you will instantly receive $40 in free lineups. This offer provides the perfect opportunity to get more action on the board and maximize your daily fantasy lineup for the upcoming tournament matches.

To qualify for this exclusive promotion, you must be a first-time Boom user. Additionally, participants must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates. Once your new account is verified and your initial $5 lineup is locked in, the $40 in free lineups will be credited to your balance, ready to be used on thrilling clashes like Algeria taking on Jordan or any other World Cup soccer action.

World Cup Matches: Player Projections and Markets

If you are hunting for an edge in this week’s World Cup action, looking at the goalscorer markets can help identify which players are heavily projected to find the back of the net. Keeping the focus exclusively on player projections and scoring expectations available on Boom, the table below highlights the top three projected goalscorers from every team in our featured Round 2 matchups.

Building your daily fantasy lineup with prominent scorers like Erling Haaland or Jean-Philippe Mateta is an ideal way to put the latest Boom promo code into play. These high-stakes matchups offer plenty of options where new users can apply their required $5 entry. Once your selections are locked in, your account will instantly be credited with the $40 in free lineups, helping you maximize the excitement for these pivotal Round 2 showdowns.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and claiming your World Cup DFS bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the $40 in free lineups, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register a New Account: Visit their website to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your jurisdiction to participate. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP40. This specific code is required to lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and set up, make a deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods offered by the platform. Submit Your First Entry: With your account funded, play a $5 entry on any available player projections. You can build your lineup using any of the upcoming Round 2 tournament matchups, whether you are following France vs. Iraq, Norway vs. Senegal, or Jordan vs. Algeria.

Once your initial $5 lineup is locked in, the $40 in free lineups will be credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—win, lose, or draw, the free lineups are yours to use as the World Cup action continues.