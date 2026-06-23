Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is no better time to get in on the daily fantasy sports action by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP40 and securing $40 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Simply play $5 and get $40 in free lineups to use throughout the week on Boom. This promotion is strictly for new users only and can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup fixtures or any other soccer match taking place this week as the tournament rolls on.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free Lineups

Before you lock in your daily fantasy projections for upcoming World Cup showdowns like England vs. Ghana or Colombia vs. Congo DR, make sure you are taking full advantage of the current welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to claim your free lineups:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2026

Securing your Boom welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to get you into the World Cup action quickly. By using the exclusive promo code during registration, new Boom customers simply need to submit a $5 lineup to receive a guaranteed $40 in free lineups. Whether you are projecting player statistics for the England vs. Ghana matchup or building a lineup for the clash between Colombia and Congo DR, the reward will be credited to your account to use on future matches.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers making their first entry. To qualify and successfully claim the offer, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates. Once your account is verified and your qualifying $5 entry is placed, your $40 in free lineups will be unlocked and ready to deploy as the tournament continues.

World Cup Round 2: Player Prop Markets

If you are looking to take advantage of the Boom promo code, the World Cup offers a fantastic slate of matchups to build your lineups. By using your $5 entry to project player performances in these matches, you can automatically unlock your free lineups. When searching for the right selections to include in your entry, identifying players most likely to find the back of the net is a great place to start.

Please keep in mind that this specific breakdown is focused solely on individual goalscorer probabilities and their related prop projections. We are not factoring in match spreads, goal totals, or other broader team markets here. Focus on these individual player projections as you assemble your qualifying $5 Boom lineup to secure your $40 in free lineups for the remainder of the World Cup.

Getting Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock your guaranteed free lineups ahead of the upcoming World Cup action:

Register a New Account: Visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP40 when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, use one of the secure payment methods to make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 lineup using player projections from any of the upcoming matchups—whether you are focusing on England vs. Ghana, Croatia vs. Panama, or Colombia vs. Congo DR.

Once your $5 entry is finalized, your account will automatically be credited with $40 in free lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer; you get the $40 in free lineups regardless of whether your entry wins or loses.