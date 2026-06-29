Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Boom promo code WTOP40 and start with a $5 play on the World Cup to unlock $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This new-user promotion can be applied to the full slate of World Cup matches kicking off on Monday, including showdowns like Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. Paraguay, and Netherlands vs. Morocco, allowing fans to build entries across any of the tournament’s thrilling knockout stage games. Boom will also have options on MLB and other sports.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup: Win $40 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2026

The Boom welcome offer gives sports fans an exciting way to boost their DFS bankroll during the World Cup Round of 32. By signing up with the exclusive Boom promo code, new users can play just $5 on their first entry to receive $40 in free lineups guaranteed. Whether you are building a lineup featuring standouts from Brazil, Japan, Germany, or the Netherlands, the free lineups are automatically yours as soon as you place your qualifying entry.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the offer, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates. Once your account is verified and your $5 entry is locked in, the free lineups will be credited to your account, giving you even more flexibility to play throughout the rest of the World Cup knockout stage.

World Cup Matches: Player Markets and Projections

If you are looking to pinpoint the action on the pitch during the Round of 32, the goalscorer markets on Boom offer a direct way to back your favorite soccer stars. Rather than worrying about complex game scripts or match totals, focusing on the projections of individual players finding the back of the net provides a streamlined path for your daily fantasy lineups.

These high-profile matchups are the perfect staging ground to take advantage of the exclusive Boom promo code. By identifying the top goalscoring threats from international powerhouses like Germany, Brazil, and the Netherlands, new users can easily construct their lineups using the different World Cup markets available on Boom. Simply apply your $5 entry on the players you believe will dominate the score sheet, and you will instantly unlock the guaranteed $40 in free lineups to carry you through the rest of the World Cup knockout rounds.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to get in on the World Cup action? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your offer ahead of highly anticipated matchups like Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. Paraguay, or Netherlands vs. Morocco.

Register Your Account: Navigate to the Boom website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP40. This code is absolutely required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Build your daily fantasy lineup and play a minimum $5 entry on any available market, such as player projections for the upcoming Round of 32 matches.

As soon as your $5 entry is finalized, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Win or lose, the reward is yours.