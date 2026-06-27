Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Free Lineups for World Cup, Portugal-Colombia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup finishes up the group stage, daily fantasy sports users can use Boom promo code WTOP and secure $50 in free lineups. Click here to start the registration process.

This new-user-only promotion is an efficient way to build your bankroll across the full slate of international soccer action, giving you the flexibility to build entries across all the highly anticipated matchups taking place this week. Boom will have a wide range of options throughout the tournament.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free Lineups

If you are looking to get in on the action, utilizing the latest Boom welcome offer is the most strategic way to begin. Below is a complete overview of the current sign-up promotion available for this week’s World Cup fixtures:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On June 27, 2026

Claiming the welcome offer is a straightforward process for new Boom customers looking to elevate their daily fantasy experience. By simply signing up with the code WTOP40 and playing a $5 entry, users will instantly unlock $40 in free lineups. This reward provides the perfect opportunity to build additional entries and get involved with major fixtures like Argentina vs. Jordan or Portugal vs. Colombia.

This exclusive promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To qualify for the $40 in free lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates. Once your account is created and your initial $5 entry is submitted, the free lineups will be credited to your account, providing an immediate boost for the rest of the Round 3 schedule.

World Cup Round 3 Matches: Player Projections

To maximize the value of your free lineups, targeting specific player markets is a proven approach. For the final World Cup group stage games, there are heavily anticipated matchups featuring a variety of lethal attackers. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the biggest name on the field in the late Saturday games, but that is only because Argentina won’t start Lionel Messi after clinching the group. Here is a look at the final group stage games:

Group K: Portugal vs. Colombia

Portugal vs. Colombia Group K: DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Group J: Austria vs. Algeria

Austria vs. Algeria Group J: Argentina vs. Jordan

Beyond the international soccer pitch, your promotional funds offer extensive flexibility. In addition to the World Cup matchups, Boom users can utilize their free lineups on an action-packed slate of Saturday MLB games. Daily fantasy players can easily transition from morning World Cup fixtures to the baseball diamond, using the free lineups to build entries around hitter projections, strikeout totals, and other major MLB markets available this weekend.

How to Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer is a streamlined process. If you are ready to jump into the World Cup Round 3 or Saturday MLB action, just follow these clear steps to claim your free lineups:

Create an Account: Navigate to their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity.

Navigate to their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure that you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 to officially opt into the new-user promotion.

During sign-up, ensure that you enter the to officially opt into the new-user promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the available secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Browse the available World Cup or MLB markets and submit a qualifying entry of at least $5.

The most practical advantage of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play does not impact the offer. Whether your initial projections win or lose, the $40 in free lineups will automatically be credited to your account once your entry is submitted.