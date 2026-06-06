Boom Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 Bonus for MLB Games, Red Sox-Yankees Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Boom promo code WTOP here and unlock $55 in free lineups when you make a $5 play on MLB games like Red Sox vs. Yankees tonight.

Boom Promo Code WTOP: $55 In Free MLB Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP New Boom User Offer Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Promotion Verified By June 6th by WTOP

The Boom promo code provides an excellent mathematical opportunity to stretch your daily fantasy bankroll just in time for today’s MLB slate. By processing a minimum initial deposit of just $10, new users activate the highly rewarding “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” welcome offer. This immediate influx of bonus value allows you to start building data-driven lineups around compelling pitching matchups, whether you are backing Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves against Braxton Ashcraft and the Pittsburgh Pirates, or targeting Will Warren’s Yankees against Ranger Suarez and the Red Sox.

To capitalize on this promotion, users must meet basic eligibility requirements.

Redeem Boom MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have secured your welcome bonus, you can immediately put your free lineups to work. Focusing on the marquee matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, here is a look at the current lines for today’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Ranger Suarez (BOS) N/A O/U 4.5 Will Warren (NYY) N/A O/U 5.5 Ben Rice (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Isiah Kiner-Falefa (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Wells (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A

When constructing your daily fantasy entry, the starting pitchers present compelling data points to anchor your lineup. Boston’s Ranger Suarez holds a strikeout line of 4.5. Through 58.2 innings pitched, Suarez has compiled 57 strikeouts, translating to an 8.74 K/9 rate. This breakdown of his season averages indicates a high-probability outcome for him to eclipse that 4.5 mark.

Conversely, New York’s Will Warren enters the matchup with a more aggressive strikeout line of 5.5. Warren boasts an elite 9.79 K/9 rate, striking out 70 batters over 64.1 innings. This creates solid value; if you project Warren to pitch deep into the game, backing the over is an optimized play.

Shifting to the plate, Yankees batter Ben Rice is statistically primed to record at least one base knock. Rice is slashing an excellent .305 average with 64 hits across 210 at-bats this season, strongly pointing to the over for his 0.5 hits prop. Meanwhile, Boston’s Jarren Duran is also heavily favored to record a hit. However, the underlying metrics tell a different story. Duran has struggled to a .216 average (50 hits in 232 at-bats) thus far, making the under an intriguing, high-value contrarian fade for your Boom entry.

Leveraging The Boom Promo Code For The Stanley Cup Final

Beyond the Red Sox and Yankees matchup, this Boom welcome offer extends seamlessly to other MLB games, such as the series between the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers. Just as you analyze strikeout rates and batting averages in MLB, you can leverage player projections in the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights clash—such as shots on goal or total points—to build your five required lineups. Because the “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” promotion applies across all available markets, capitalizing on high-stakes playoff hockey allows you to diversify your daily fantasy portfolio while unlocking your bonus.

Sign Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these simple steps to activate the Boom promo code and secure your reward: