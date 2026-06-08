Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus + Free Pick for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Betr promo code WTOP to unlock two no-sweat entries up to $200 and a free pick on the NBA Finals. Click here to start the registration process.

If either of your entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. This new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to get started, as it can be applied directly to this highly anticipated New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup or any other games in the NHL and MLB.

Grab $200 in No-Sweat Entries With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Before the San Antonio Spurs tip off against the New York Knicks, make sure you understand the details of the welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the current Betr promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 in Bonus Value + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

The latest Betr promo code provides new Betr customers with a practical way to jump into the daily fantasy action for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup. By signing up, you can secure two no-sweat entries. If either of your selections happens to lose, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. On top of that, new users will also receive a free pick to use on this postseason clash or any other available contest.

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, you must be a new Betr customer who meets the legal age requirements and is located in a participating state. Once registered, your no-sweat entries and free pick provide a reliable safety net, allowing you to make your predictions on the Spurs and Knicks with added confidence. Furthermore, while this piece focuses on the NBA, users can also explore a variety of daily fantasy markets across the NHL and MLB, making this welcome offer a highly versatile tool for sports fans across multiple leagues.

Knicks vs. Spurs: New York Up 2-0 at Home

Once you have secured your welcome offer, you can deploy your no-sweat entries on a variety of exciting player props. Here is a look at the highest consensus point projections for the upcoming matchup:

Player Points Projection Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 OG Anunoby 14.5 Mikal Bridges 12.5

Starting with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama commands the highest points total on the board at 27.5. However, a look at his overall playoff statistics reveals he is averaging 23.6 points per game, suggesting that taking the under could be the data-backed play. Conversely, his teammate Stephon Castle is listed with a consensus points prop of 16.5, which falls below his average of 18.8 points per game, presenting a potentially strong case for the over.

For the New York Knicks, star guard Jalen Brunson has a points prop set at 25.5. Brunson has been an offensive engine for New York, currently averaging 26.6 points per game. Backing the over on Brunson’s point total aligns well with his consistent scoring output. Additionally, OG Anunoby is listed with a surprisingly low consensus line of 14.5 points, despite averaging an impressive 19.3 points per game during the playoffs while shooting 56.0% from the floor. Daily fantasy players taking advantage of the Betr promo code may want to consider leaning toward the over on Anunoby, given the significant gap between his current prop line and his season average.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To get started and claim this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tip-off, simply follow these straightforward activation steps:

Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and ensure you meet legal age requirements. Enter the Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This step is required to unlock the welcome offer. Make Your Picks: Once registered, your account will be credited with the promotional offer, triggering the $200 in total bonus value.

This $200 bonus is distributed as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. You can use these tokens to make your predictions on the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, or any other available market on the board. If either of your designated entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200, giving you a valuable second chance to get in on the action.