Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For Dodgers-Phillies, Pirates-Yankees

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here and score $50 coins by spending $25 on tonight’s exciting MLB slate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On July 21, 2026

Strictly available for eligible new Novig users, applying the promo code gives you a chance to explore your strategies within the app’s free mode. Simply spend $25 on the platform, and you will get $50 in Novig coins to deploy on the upcoming MLB schedule.

No matter what MLB game you are interested in, this bonus provides the flexibility necessary to capitalize on tonight’s exciting slate, including Dodgers vs. Phillies.

Novig MLB Tuesday Markets

Below are the current markets for today’s key matchups.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) LAD @ PHI LAD +113 / PHI -115 8.5 (O -122 / U +120) SD @ ATL SD +133 / ATL -135 8.5 (O -125 / U +115)

Official Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline We’ve seen time and time again that blindly fading an ace can be risky, but backing the Dodgers as underdogs here presents undeniable value. While the Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler to the mound, Los Angeles counters with Justin Wrobleski and a lineup that flat-out mashes. Boasting a .773 team OPS and an impressive .431 slugging percentage, the Dodgers have the offensive firepower to exploit any weak spots and secure a road upset.

Official Prediction: Atlanta Braves Moneyline Situational context is everything, and with Reynaldo López taking the hill against San Diego’s Walker Buehler, the Braves are correctly priced as solid home favorites. Atlanta’s pitching staff has been highly effective at suppressing offense, limiting batters to a .229 average. Conversely, the Padres have struggled to generate raw power, logging a modest .683 team OPS and a sluggish .150 Isolated Power (ISO) metric. Look for Atlanta to capitalize on their home-field advantage and deliver a win.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Registration Process

Ready to hunt for value? Getting started and unlocking your offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion and start making your picks:

Create an Account: Register here by providing the standard required personal information to establish your new profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure a safe, secure, and regulated experience. Enter the Code: During the registration or initial deposit process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP50 to claim this specific offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit to build your base bankroll. Make Your Purchases: Spend at least $25 in the app on today’s MLB matchups, futures prices, or any other available market to fully activate your $50 in Novig coins.

The best part of this offer is that it is universally applicable. So, if you are interested in make a prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies tonight, or looking at more niche markets for tonight’s MLB slate, you can just as easily activate your offer.