OG Promo Code: Unlock $10 Bonus For MLB Tuesday Night Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the OG promo code here and secure $10 in bonuses when you make a $10 trade on any of tonight’s exciting MLB matchups.

This offer is incredibly simple to use, as you just need to submit a $10 trade on the platform after you sign up to unlock your $10 in bonus funds.

By doing this, you secure bonus funds to boost your account as playoff races heat up across MLB. Now is the time to act with this offer, as OG is a new and exciting prediction market platform that is sure to gain more popularity in the industry. With the trade deadline just under two weeks away, the urgency is picking up for playoff contenders. The Dodgers and Phillies play in what could be a postseason preview. Philadelphia took the first game last night, and they hope Zack Wheeler guides them to a second win in the series.

Sign up now and submit your first $10 trade with OG to unlock your $10 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code: Get $10 In Bonuses For MLB Trades

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 21 by WTOP

After you have completed the registration process and funded your account, it will be time to pick out your initial $10 trade. For tonight, we will say that you want to zero in on the Dodgers vs. Phillies game. Perhaps you think Dodgers will get a rebound win after losing the first game of the series last night. To trade on that outcome, navigate to the baseball section, find the Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia game, and then trade $10 on Los Angeles to win. As soon as you hit submit on that transaction, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your profile.

Baseball Futures With OG

As the trade deadline looms, new users can still find some value on futures markets with OG. Whether you are predicting the World Series winner, league winner, division winner or award winner, you can use any of these options to activate your welcome reward:

World Series Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers +212 New York Yankees +525 Milwaukee Brewers +900

National League Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers +112 Milwaukee Brewers +488 Atlanta Braves +614

American League Winner: New York Yankees +270 Seattle Mariners +488 Tampa Bay Rays +566

American League MVP Winner: Nick Kurtz +1328 Bobby Witt Jr. +1328 Gunnar Henderson +1566



OG Promo Code: Unlock $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Start up your new account by clicking here and going through the registration process. There, you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. You will not have to input a code, as clicking one of our links will automatically secure this offer for you.

From there, make a deposit to your account using a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to explore OG’s prediction markets and complete a $10 trade, which will unlock your $10 bonus reward from this offer.