Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 in No-Sweat Entries + Free Pick for All MLB Entries Today

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It’s Tuesday, which means we have a full slate of MLB games ahead of us. All new users who claim the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here can redeem $200 in no-sweat entries and a free pick for these games and more.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

If we want to take down a bigger payout tonight, we need to know the board and the terms of the offer. You can find everything you need to claim your bonus in the overview below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

This welcome offer gives us two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in overall value. Whether I am building an entry around the Dodgers facing the Phillies or focusing on the Padres taking on the Braves, this promo ensures our first two entries are covered up to $100 each. If either of our initial picks happens to fall short, Betr refunds the entry amount as Betr Bucks. It is the perfect safety net for our first plays on the diamond.

Just remember, this is for new Betr customers only, so you will need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once verified, we can immediately lock in our no-sweat entries.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

When I am putting together my entries, I always look for current trends to point us in the right direction. To get a jump start on tonight’s premier matchups, I’ve compiled the consensus lines for ten of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler – 6.5 Walker Buehler – 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Bryce Harper 0.5 – Freddie Freeman 0.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Trea Turner 1.5 – Manny Machado 0.5 – Xander Bogaerts 0.5 – Matt Olson 0.5 –

Starting pitcher Walker Buehler offers strong value on his strikeout prop. Buehler has safely exceeded 3.5 strikeouts in five of his last six road games, meaning the Over 3.5 is heavily backed by the data tonight in Atlanta.

On the hitting side, I love targeting Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts as a reliable option. Betts has recorded at least one hit in six straight games against the Philadelphia Phillies, making his Over 0.5 hits an incredibly hot trend to key in on. Over in Atlanta, Manny Machado is riding a similar wave against his opponent; the infielder has exceeded 0.5 hits in four of his last five matchups against the Braves, making the Over 0.5 a high-probability play.

Conversely, I am looking at a contrarian angle for Shohei Ohtani. He is an absolute powerhouse, but Ohtani is currently ice cold against Philadelphia. He has failed to record a single hit in three straight games against the Phillies, opening the door for an Under 0.5 hits entry if we want to play the numbers for a lucrative payout.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s first pitch is a breeze. Let’s walk through these simple steps so you can get your account set up and secure that maximum bonus value: