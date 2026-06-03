Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 1 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer with Betr promo code WTOP and grab $200 in no-sweat entries and a free pick for the NBA Finals. Click here to start the registration process.

By signing up ahead of tip-off, new customers unlock a promotion that provides two no-sweat entries. If either entry loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Whether you are creating entries for this Spurs-Knicks clash, this new-user-only offer provides the perfect way to experience the Betr with added peace of mind.

Grab $200 in Bonuses With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 in No-Sweat Entries and a Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

When you sign up as a new Betr customer ahead of the upcoming clash between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, you can take advantage of a generous welcome promotion. The current Betr offer equips users with two no-sweat entries to start their experience. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. On top of the no-sweat entries, new users will also receive a free pick to use on the platform, giving you another way to get in on the NBA postseason action.

While the NBA commands significant attention, the Betr platform also offers extensive daily fantasy markets for the NHL and MLB. This multi-sport coverage allows users to seamlessly build cross-sport entries and continue making picks as the various seasons progress.

Spurs vs. Knicks DFS Projections

Here is a look at the players with the highest points props heading into the game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Mikal Bridges 14.5

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has a consensus points line of 25.5. Given that he is currently averaging 26.9 points per game this postseason, the data suggests leaning toward the over on his total. Similarly, his teammate OG Anunoby presents a compelling case; Anunoby is scoring an impressive 19.7 points per contest, which sits comfortably above his 16.5-point prop line.

On the San Antonio side, Stephon Castle could also be a strong candidate for an “over” pick. Castle boasts a 16.5-point line, yet his postseason production sits notably higher at 19.2 points per game. Conversely, if you are looking to fade a star, the data hints at the under for Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama holds the highest points prop of the matchup at 27.5, his current postseason average is 23.2 points per game, suggesting the line may be slightly inflated.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks matchup is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these easy steps to get your account set up and unlock your no-sweat entries:

Register: Navigate to their website to begin creating a new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, phone number, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific code is required to attach the welcome promotion to your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a qualifying deposit using your preferred payment method so you have funds available to play. Build Your Entries: Head over to the NBA section and start building your entries for the Spurs-Knicks game or any other available market.

Activating this offer successfully triggers $200 in total bonus value, which is applied to your account as two separate no-sweat tokens with a maximum value of $100 each. You can use these tokens to cover your first two qualifying entries. If either of those initial entries loses, you are fully covered; Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. These Betr Bucks can then be used to craft additional entries on future matchups.