Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NHL Stanley Cup Game 4 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Betr promo code WTOP to qualify for $200 in no-sweat entries and a free pick on MLB this week. Click here to redeem this offer.

There should be something for every sports fan on Betr. There are tons of MLB games to choose from on Tuesday night. The Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 4 as well. And anyone who wants to look ahead to Wednesday can make picks on the NBA Finals.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2026

New Betr customers can take advantage of a generous welcome promotion that provides two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum value. This is the ideal opportunity to get involved with the upcoming MLB action, such as the exciting matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-24) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32). With Paul Skenes taking the mound for Pittsburgh against Eric Lauer and the Dodgers, you can use your no-sweat entries to build your ideal DFS slip with confidence.

To qualify for this offer, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. If your first entries happen to miss, Betr provides a safety net by refunding the value up to $100 per token. This ensures you can stay in the game and gear up for the rest of the baseball slate, whether you are backing the Yankees in Cleveland or predicting the outcome of the Philadelphia Phillies’ tilt against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tuesday Night MLB DFS Projections

If you want to maximize your two no-sweat entries from the welcome offer, diving into the player prop market is a pragmatic strategy. The upcoming slate features some of the game’s brightest stars and most dominant arms to build your slip around.

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes N/A 6.5 Gerrit Cole N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Jose Ramirez 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A

On the mound, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes carries a strikeout projection of 6.5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Selecting him to record more than his projected total looks highly promising, as Skenes boasts a staggering 10.54 K/9 rate this season. In a different pitching matchup, Gerrit Cole takes the hill for the Yankees with a strikeout line of 4.5 against the Guardians. While Cole’s K/9 sits at a more modest 7.00, consensus data still leans toward him eclipsing the mark.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani is listed at 0.5 hits. With a stellar .302 batting average, the data suggests Ohtani is heavily favored to record a knock, even in a tough matchup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper (.261 average) faces a daunting challenge against Toronto’s Dylan Cease, who enters the contest with a 3.05 ERA and a massive 13.36 K/9. Given the difficult pitching matchup, selecting Harper to record less than his total hits could offer sneaky value for your slip.

How to Secure Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to step into the action? Claiming this generous welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus and dive into the daily fantasy baseball markets: