Betr Promo Code WTOP Claims $200 Bonus for MLB Games (June 1)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the Betr promo code WTOP to get in on one of the most lucrative welcome offers available. Get a $200 no-sweat offer alongside a free pick to use for tonight’s MLB games, the NBA Finals this week and more. Click here to sign up.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For MLB Monday Matchups

Whether you are targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, or analyzing the Miami Marlins visiting the Washington Nationals, claiming this welcome bonus provides immediate mathematical utility.

Below is a breakdown of the current Betr promo code offer and its operational requirements:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 no-sweat + free pick Terms and Conditions Of Age In Eligible States Promo Verified On June 1

The Betr welcome offer is engineered to give new users a mitigated-risk entry point by providing two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum bonus value. Functionally, this allows you to build entries for premier MLB matchups—such as the Dodgers facing the Diamondbacks or the Mets visiting the Mariners at T-Mobile Park—with reduced exposure. If either qualifying entry fails to hit, Betr refunds your account with bonus funds up to $100 per entry.

It is important to note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By securing this offer, users can explore the board to maximize their potential return on investment right from the very first pitch.

Betr MLB Monday Projections

Deploying your bonus entries on player props requires looking past the surface to. Whether backing a star slugger to get a hit or a starting pitcher to rack up strikeouts, understanding the underlying metrics allows you to build your entries with confidence.

Here is a look at the projections for some of the biggest stars in action tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Eduardo Rodriguez N/A O 3.5 / U 3.5 Shohei Ohtani O 1.5 / U 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O 1.5 / U 1.5 N/A Ketel Marte O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A Nolan Arenado O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A Juan Soto O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez O 0.5 / U 0.5 N/A

When building your entries, Eduardo Rodriguez stands out on the mound. He has recorded 49 strikeouts over 11 starts, averaging roughly 4.45 strikeouts per game. This strikeout rate points toward the over for his 3.5 strikeout projection. On the other side of that matchup, Emmet Sheehan holds a projection of 5.5 strikeouts. With 59 strikeouts across 10 starts (5.9 per game), the data slightly points toward the over.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani is batting .280 with 58 hits in 54 games played, translating to a rate of 1.07 hits per contest. The data strongly supports the under for his 1.5 hits projection. Conversely, Juan Soto presents a compelling statistical case to go over his 0.5 hits mark. Sporting an impressive .305 average with 47 hits through just 38 games (1.23 hits per game), the data points to Soto getting at least one hit tonight.

NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

While the MLB slate offers plenty of statistical angles, the Betr welcome offer is not strictly limited to baseball. The NBA Finals is set to start with Game 1 on Wednesday between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Analyzing matchups, offensive ratings, and player props in this high-stakes championship series provides another analytical avenue to utilize your $200 bonus value.

Activate The Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your bonus and positioning yourself for today’s action is a straightforward, logical process. To unlock the optimal value, the Betr promo code WTOP must be entered during registration.

Follow these concrete steps to begin:

Sign Up: Click here to create a new account. Completing this step triggers your eligibility for the no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: To activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Maximize Your Bonus: You are not required to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up, but doing so incrementally or all at once is necessary to realize the maximum offer limit.

Once your account is funded, you can head straight to the board to analyze the data, make your picks, and track the outcomes.