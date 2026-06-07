Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Sunday MLB Picks (June 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure $200 in no-sweat entries and a free pick for Sunday’s MLB games by signing up with Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to start the registration process.

This new-user-only promotion is perfectly timed for the next pitch and can be applied to any MLB game on the current slate, whether you are locking in entries for the Los Angeles Angels at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets taking on the San Diego Padres, or the San Francisco Giants visiting the Chicago Cubs. Betr will also have DFS options for the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & in a participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 7, 2026

New Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of this unique daily fantasy welcome offer. By registering an account, users unlock up to $200 in value divided across two separate no-sweat entries. If your initial predictions do not pan out, Betr covers the shortfall up to the maximum amount for each entry, returning the value in Betr Bucks so you can stay in the game.

Users can easily diversify their daily fantasy portfolios by mixing MLB selections with basketball and hockey player projections, providing year-round utility for sports fans.

Sunday MLB DFS Projections

If you are looking for the best way to utilize your Betr no-sweat entries, diving into the player prop market is a fantastic strategy. The upcoming matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs features several star players with favorable projection lines.

Here is a look at some of the top hit and strikeout markets available for the game:

Player Hits Market Strikeouts Market Jameson Taillon (CHC) N/A 4.5 Trevor McDonald (SF) N/A 4.5 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez (SF) 0.5 N/A Mike Busch (CHC) 0.5 N/A Jung Hoo Lee (SF) 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers (SF) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Matt Chapman (SF) 0.5 N/A

Luis Arraez remains one of the premier contact hitters in baseball. Batting .326 with 78 hits across 239 at-bats, the data strongly suggests Arraez is a reliable selection to go Over his 0.5 hits projection. Likewise, Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a consistent bat for the Cubs with 58 hits on the year, justifying confidence in him to notch at least one hit in the next matchup.

On the pitching side, Giants probable starter Trevor McDonald draws a strikeout line of 4.5. Across his six starts this season, he has racked up 31 strikeouts, averaging 5.16 per game to go alongside an 8.206 K/9 rate. The numbers indicate a solid probability that McDonald will clear the Over on his strikeout projection.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your free pick and no-sweat entries, follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Begin by navigating to the site and creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Entering this code is required to trigger the promotional offer on your new account. Make a Deposit: To activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick, you will need to fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Maximize the Bonus: While you are not strictly required to deposit the full $200 when signing up, you will need to deposit at least $200 in order to realize the maximum value of the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your free pick will be available immediately, and your two separate $100 no-sweat tokens will be ready to deploy on any exciting MLB matchups on the board.