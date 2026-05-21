Vancouver has a lot more than just soccer to offer fans during the World Cup

Vancouver, British Columbia, is no stranger to big events. The city in western Canada hosted the Winter Olympics in 2010,…

Vancouver, British Columbia, is no stranger to big events.

The city in western Canada hosted the Winter Olympics in 2010, then it hosted matches — including the final — during the Women’s World Cup in 2015. BC Place figured prominently in both events, including serving as the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Vancouver Games.

For the men’s World Cup this summer, the city’s downtown stadium will host seven matches, five in the group stage and two knockout-round games. The Canadian national team will play two of its first-round matches at BC Place.

Some 3 million people live in Vancouver and the surrounding areas, so there’s plenty to do besides the soccer.

Landmarks/Places to see

Stanley Park is a 1,000-acre urban park on the west end of the city filled with walking and biking trails, a scenic seawall, cafes, a public pool and the Vancouver Aquarium.

Granville Public Market on Granville Island has vendors from across the region selling food items like fresh produce, seafood, chocolate and baked goods.

The Science World museum’s round exterior will be transformed to resemble the official World Cup ball, and inside will be a special exhibit on the science of soccer.

Food scene

A trip to Canada would not be complete without sampling poutine, a dish made up of French fries, cheese curds and gravy. And probably one of the most well-known places for poutine in the city is La Belle Patate.

The city’s historic Gastown area, with its landmark steam-powered clock, is home to some of Vancouver’s trendiest bars and eateries, from high-end French food to Ukrainian fare and organic ice cream.

Fan zones

Vancouver’s big Fan Festival will be in Hastings Park. A new 10,000-seat amphitheater will showcase matches on a big screen and host a series of concerts by some big-name acts, including Mötley Crüe, Ziggy Marley and Kx5, featuring Canadian producer Deadmau5 and American counterpart Kaskade.

There will be food, drink and of course, merch. The fan fest is free to the public, although premium tickets are available for reserved seats in the amphitheater.

Transportation options

Because BC Place is downtown, there is ample public transportation available for fans heading to the matches. One of the main modes of transport will be the SkyTrain, which will have more frequent service during the World Cup.

Special West Coast Express commuter trains will operate during weekend match days. Coming from elsewhere in Canada or taking a train or bus from the United States? Pacific Central Station is walking distance to the stadium.

Stadium tips

BC Place has a retractable fabric roof. There’s been no word on whether it will be open or closed during World Cup matches, although there’s speculation it will remain closed to protect the natural grass that was installed for the tournament. That means that the stadium may get quite warm if there’s a heat wave, but fans will be protected if there’s rain.

Parts of the stadium, including the luxury suites and hospitality areas, got a facelift for the World Cup. The best part about BC Place is that it’s in the middle of everything, making it one of the more fan-friendly World Cup stadiums.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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