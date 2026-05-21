Diamondbacks look to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (19-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (19-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Zach Agnos (0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -191, Rockies +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Arizona has a 25-23 record overall and a 15-9 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 19-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 19-31 overall and 9-16 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has seven home runs, five walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .331 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13 for 40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 12 home runs while slugging .615. T.J. Rumfield is 10 for 34 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (oblique), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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