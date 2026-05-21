Braves bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Atlanta Braves (34-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-28, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (34-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-28, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -142, Marlins +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Miami has a 22-28 record overall and a 15-14 record at home. The Marlins have gone 14-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta is 18-8 in road games and 34-16 overall. The Braves are 28-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, three triples and six home runs while hitting .317 for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 12 for 30 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 16 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .281 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 10 for 33 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (head), Robby Snelling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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