Golden Knights take 1-0 series lead into game 2 against the Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) Denver; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -188, Golden Knights +156; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the last matchup.

Colorado is 55-16-11 overall and 31-10-6 at home. The Avalanche are first in NHL play with 298 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Vegas has a 24-16-8 record in road games and a 39-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +22 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 242 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 20 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper-body), Mark Stone: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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