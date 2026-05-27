Valgren storms to a first Giro stage win as Vingegaard keeps overall lead

ANDALO, Italy (AP) — Michael Valgren won the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday while Jonas Vingegaard protected…

ANDALO, Italy (AP) — Michael Valgren won the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday while Jonas Vingegaard protected his overall lead.

It was the first Giro win for 34-year-old Danish rider Valgren, who broke away from the leading group with about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) to go.

Vingegaard finished safely with the peloton to maintain his overall lead of more than four minutes.

Wednesday’s stage took riders back to Italy in a 202-kilometer (126-mile) route from Cassano d’Adda to Andalo. The 16th stage won by Vingegaard on Tuesday crossed the border into Switzerland.

In Thursday’s 18th stage, riders will stay in Italy to face an undulating route from start to finish.

The Giro ends on Sunday in Rome. The women’s Giro is from May 30 to June 7.

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