Sports on TV for Thursday, May 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — Playoffs: Libya Al Ahly Ly vs. Angola Petro de Luanda, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: UCLA vs. Alabama, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Arkansas vs. Nebraska, Game 4, Oklahoma City, Okla.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Austrian Alpine Open presented by Kitzbühel Tirol, First Round, Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbühel, Austria
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
Midnight
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Asiad Country Club, Busan, South Korea
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship: Finland vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Zürich, Switzerland
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Zürich, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Boston (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (joined in progress) (6:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 6
PEACOCK — Western Conference Final: San Antonio at Oklahoma City, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Ireland vs. Qatar, Dublin
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
6 a.m. (Friday)
TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Dallas
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Golden State
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