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Sports on TV for Thursday, May 28

The Associated Press

May 27, 2026, 10:16 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — Playoffs: Libya Al Ahly Ly vs. Angola Petro de Luanda, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: UCLA vs. Alabama, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: Arkansas vs. Nebraska, Game 4, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Austrian Alpine Open presented by Kitzbühel Tirol, First Round, Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbühel, Austria

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Midnight

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Asiad Country Club, Busan, South Korea

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship: Finland vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Zürich, Switzerland

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Zürich, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Boston (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (joined in progress) (6:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 6

PEACOCK — Western Conference Final: San Antonio at Oklahoma City, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Ireland vs. Qatar, Dublin

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

6 a.m. (Friday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: French Open, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Golden State

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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