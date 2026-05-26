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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 26, 2026, 4:15 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -116 at ATHLETICS -104
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
LA Angels -120 at DETROIT +102
N.Y Yankees -156 at KANSAS CITY +132
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Minnesota +120
at TEXAS -164 Houston +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE OFF St. Louis OFF
Arizona -114 at SAN FRANCISCO -105
Philadelphia -154 at SAN DIEGO +130
Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Cincinnati -120 at N.Y METS +102
at LA DODGERS -420 Colorado +330

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -162 Miami +137
at CLEVELAND -190 Washington +159
Atlanta -118 at BOSTON +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -143 at MONTREAL +120

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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