MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -116 at ATHLETICS -104 at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF LA…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-104
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at KANSAS CITY
|+132
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-142
|Minnesota
|+120
|at TEXAS
|-164
|Houston
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Arizona
|-114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-154
|at SAN DIEGO
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-420
|Colorado
|+330
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Miami
|+137
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Washington
|+159
|Atlanta
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-143
|at MONTREAL
|+120
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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