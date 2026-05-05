theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and get set up with a $1,000 bet reset offer. With games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 1 tonight and many more opportunities, you will have tons of choices after you click here and sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All Eligible States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 5th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers residing in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the sign-up bonus is a pragmatic $1,000 Bet Reset. This offer requires no initial opt-in; you simply place a first cash wager on any available market—such as a player prop, a moneyline, or a total for tonight’s slate—and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Bettors are not required to wager the maximum $1,000 to participate. The sportsbook will match any lesser eligible amount if your first bet falls short, making it scalable to your specific bankroll strategy. If your wager is unsuccessful, the refund will automatically be credited to your account within 72 hours of the loss settling. The refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. To maximize your expected value, note that these bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.

theScore Bet NBA Markets Today

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread DET -3.5 | Total O/U 216.5

Spread DET -3.5 | Total O/U 216.5 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Spread OKC -15.5 | Total O/U 213.5

Looking at the underlying metrics, the Pistons hold a distinct advantage as the home favorite against Cleveland. Detroit enters the contest with an 8.4 Net Rate, edging out the Cavaliers’ 4.1 Net Rate. Meanwhile, the Thunder justify their massive 15.5-point spread against the Lakers. Oklahoma City is dominating with an 11.1 Net Rate, severely outclassing Los Angeles (1.5 Net Rate) in efficiency.

Expanding Your Strategy: NHL And MLB Markets

While the NBA commands significant attention, the $1,000 Bet Reset is entirely market-agnostic. Bettors analyzing the ice can apply this offer to the Stanley Cup Playoff clash between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. Similarly, today’s full slate of MLB games offers numerous data points for those utilizing sabermetrics to find value on the diamond. Whether targeting a puck line in the NHL or a first-five-innings moneyline in baseball, the mechanics of the welcome offer remain identical, allowing you to deploy your strategy where you see the greatest edge.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $1,000 Bet Reset

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s slate is a streamlined, step-by-step process. To acquire the $1,000 Bet Reset, you will need to follow these initial steps to get started:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This code is essential to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus.

Following the app download, account registration, and the entry of the promo code WTOP, navigate to the cashier and deposit funds using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. You are then ready to claim your $1,000 Bet Reset. Simply place your first real-cash wager on any market at theScore Bet—whether it is the NBA Playoffs, NHL, or MLB—up to $1,000. If your initial bet falls short, the sportsbook will automatically activate the offer and refund 100% of your initial wager in bonus bets, providing you with secondary capital to execute your betting strategy.