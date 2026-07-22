Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Secures $15 Bonus For MLB Wednesday Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here to get a $15 trading bonus in time for the biggest MLB games today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus after $10 in trades Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified July 22nd, 2026

It goes without saying that an extra $15 in your bankroll goes a long way when you’re grinding through the dog days of the baseball season. New Kalshi customers can easily capitalize on this offer ahead of today’s matchups. Just register, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete $10 in combined trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once that volume is hit, the $15 bonus is yours. The best part? Unlike traditional sportsbooks that are limited by state lines, Kalshi is fully regulated and available in all 50 states, meaning informed traders from coast to coast can get a piece of the action. You just need to be a new user and at least 18 years old to claim this offer.

Trade On MLB Wednesday Slate With Kalshi

Matchup Probability DET @ CHC DET 48% / CHC 52% MIN @ CLE MIN 47% / CLE 53% LAD @ PHI LAD 54% / PHI 46%

If you want to play it safe and use your required $10 in trades on today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers, you will secure a marginal profit, as opposed to a successful trade on an underdog, like the Minnesota Twins or the Philadelphia Phillies.

Let’s find some value in the huge Dodgers vs. Phillies rubber game. We’ve seen time and time again that run prevention and consistent at-bats dictate late-July baseball, and the statistical profiles clearly show why the Dodgers are the road favorites here. Los Angeles holds a decisive offensive edge, boasting a .260 team batting average and a robust .771 OPS compared to Philadelphia’s .236 average and .705 OPS. While the Dodgers are sending Eric Lauer to the mound, he is an advantage over the struggling Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

Official Prediction: The numbers don’t lie. Backing the Los Angeles Dodgers to win presents a highly compelling, data-backed way to satisfy your $10 Kalshi trading requirement.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Unlock $15 Trading Bonus

Securing this $15 bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get your account set up ahead of first pitch:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a secure, regulated platform, you will also need to provide standard proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: This is the critical step. Make sure you input the promo code WTOP15 during registration to lock in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Navigate to the MLB prediction markets and place $10 worth of trades.

Keep in mind, you do not have to make a single $10 trade to qualify. Spreading your exposure may be a smarter play. You can easily reach this threshold by placing a combination of smaller forecasts—perhaps splitting your volume between the Cubs’ home clash against the Tigers, the Guardians hosting the Twins, and our official Dodgers prediction in Philadelphia.

Once the total sum of your trades reaches $10, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically unlock and be available in your Kalshi account.