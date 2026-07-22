After 6 years, police announce arrest in Landover fatal shooting

Nearly six years after the killing of Andre Cox Jr. in Prince George's County, police have a suspect in custody who will be extradited from D.C.

Nearly six years after the killing of Andre Cox Jr. in Prince George’s County, police there finally announced Wednesday an arrest in the case.

An arrest warrant for Dayvon Gordon was issued shortly after Cox’s killing, according to County Executive Aisha Braveboy, but police couldn’t find him.

But the Prince George’s County Police Department’s fugitive unit didn’t give up, and that diligence paid off Tuesday night when officers found Gordon in D.C.

Gordon is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The charges stem from the Oct. 27, 2020, fatal shooting of Cox in Landover. Officers found Cox in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later and an arrest warrant for Gordon was obtained shortly after, according to police.

“If you take a life in Prince George’s County, we will find you,” Braveboy said at a news conference Wednesday. “We have arguably the best homicide unit in the country. They close more cases than most homicide units anywhere else in America. We have an excellent prosecutorial history here in Prince George’s County prosecuting these cases. So you’re not going to get away with it.”

According to police, Gordon’s drastic change in appearance over the past six years complicated efforts to find him. His long dreadlocks were cut, his hairline receded, he lost weight and his face thinned out, according to pictures provided by police showing Gordon both now and around the time of Cox’s killing.

“There is a significant difference in appearance,” Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader said. “But the great work of these detectives and the, really the drive that they had to bring this case to a close is what was able to make this apprehension yesterday.”

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