Congressional report says Virginians have paid $1.8 billion more for gas since Iran war started

Virginia households have paid $573 more for gas since the U.S.–Iran war began in late February, a recent congressional report found, placing them among the citizens who have experienced the highest fuel costs jump in the nation.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Virginia households have paid $573 more for gas since the U.S.–Iran war began in late February, a recent congressional report found, placing them among the citizens who have experienced the highest fuel costs jump in the nation.

The war involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has disrupted energy markets and oil shipments, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil exports. That disruption has contributed to higher oil prices and increased costs for goods and transportation for consumers and businesses.

According to the report, Virginians have paid $1.8 billion more for gas since February.

“Because of the president’s war of choice, Virginians are facing higher gas, utility, and grocery costs,” U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said in a July 14 statement. “Instead of ending this war and finally easing the burden that he has placed on American families, Trump is calling off the ceasefire, trading airstrikes with Iran, and blockading the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. had climbed back above $4 per gallon as of July 21, about 13 cents higher than a week earlier and significantly higher than at the same time last year.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the White House said it expects prices to decline if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz normalizes. The AP reported that energy analysts caution that even if fighting subsides, supply chains could still take months to fully recover.

Federal lawmakers have proposed gas relief measures, including the Gas Prices Relief Act by Democrats in March, and, in May, the Gas Tax Suspension Act by Republicans. Neither plan succeeded.

Under the state’s indexing formula, the gasoline excise tax increased by one cent to 32.6 cents over the past year, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Virginia Republicans also proposed a gas tax holiday, but were unsuccessful in securing its inclusion in the biennial budget. GOP lawmakers said the plan would have worked similarly to successful deployments in states like Indiana and Utah.

Democrats, who control both chambers of the statehouse, did not state explicitly why a gas tax holiday was not included in the budget, instead emphasizing other affordability priorities.

Voters have indicated in VCU’s State of Democracy study conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs that rising living costs, including gas prices, are a critical issue for them in the upcoming midterm elections, when Virginians will elect new congressional representatives.

Primary contests to determine Virginia’s nominees in five congressional districts will be held Aug. 4.