100 vases stolen from Md. cemetery recovered; 2 people arrested

Two men are under arrest, charged with stealing more than 100 bronze memorial vases from a Waldorf cemetery, but investigators were able to recover them before they could be melted into scrap metal.

Investigators canvassed the area and recovered at least 40 vases from a trash can. (Courtesy Charles Co. Sheriff's Office) Investigators canvassed the area and recovered at least 40 vases from a trash can. (Courtesy Charles Co. Sheriff's Office) Two men are under arrest, charged with stealing more than 100 bronze memorial vases from a Waldorf, Maryland, cemetery, but investigators were able to recover them before they could be melted into scrap metal.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the thefts took place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, on Mattawoman Beantown Road, in June and July.

“On July 8, our detectives were conducting late night checks in the area near the cemetery when they noticed a van parked in a spot that really didn’t make sense for that time of night or that location,” Richardson said.

Investigators canvassed the area and recovered at least 40 vases from a trash can near the van, according to Richardson.

“They learned that the van had been rented, and from that they were able to determine who rented it,” Richardson said.

One suspect, Trey Franklin Mason, 25, was found in a motel in Waldorf that night. Further investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, 34-year-old David Anthony Downing of Waldorf.

Detectives determined that up to 100 bronze vases had been taken to a scrap metal recycling facility in another jurisdiction.

“We actually went to that scrap dealer and were able to recover over 100 vases,” before they were melted down, “which were returned to the cemetery.”

Asked about a possible motive, Richardson said: “It’s sad and unfortunate, but it’s because there’s a profit in it.”

Mason and Downing are charged with theft scheme, destruction of property, fraud and other charges, and are being held without bond.

Richardson said the scrap dealer that purchased the items is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

“In Maryland it is illegal for scrap dealers to buy cemetery bronze, which includes vases, markers, plaques or any bronze originating from a cemetery.”

Mason and Downing are both scheduled to appear in court in September.

Contacted by WTOP, Trinity Memorial Gardens declined comment.

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