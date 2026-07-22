DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer and placing a $5 wager on any MLB game, new players will receive $150 in bonus bets. Click here to activate this offer.

This new promo provides a straightforward way to build a bankroll ahead of the very next MLB first pitch. This is an opportunity for new users on DraftKings Sportsbook to secure a $150 bonus for this week’s MLB games or any other available market.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Start With $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (Paid Within 14 Days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a highly lucrative opportunity to add value to their MLB wagers. Whether you want to back the Braves as home favorites or target an underdog like the Pirates, this signup offer is designed for immediate impact. By placing a first-time wager of $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, you earn $150 in bonus bets. This bonus is paid within 14 days of placing your qualifying wager.

The $150 bonus pays out as six separate $25 bonus bets. This structured payout allows you to spread your action across multiple matchups on the schedule. Once issued, all bonus bets will expire exactly seven days after being credited to your account.

How to Bet on Wednesday’s MLB Games

Before locking in any bets, review the current moneyline odds and totals for the upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline Total (Over/Under) San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Braves -117 / Padres -103 8.5 (O -120 / U +100) Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Cubs -125 / Tigers +104 8 (O -109 / U -110) Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Yankees -173 / Pirates +143 9 (O -106 / U -114)

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49) at New York Yankees (56-44) The Yankees enter this interleague clash as heavy home favorites (-173) with Max Fried taking the mound against Pittsburgh’s Bubba Chandler. New York’s offense relies on an unbelievable campaign from Ben Rice, who boasts a team-leading 29 home runs and 68 RBIs alongside a .281 average. The Pirates counter with the bat of Bryan Reynolds (14 HR, 59 RBI, .282 AVG) and the electric arm of Paul Skenes, who holds a 3.43 ERA and an elite 10.77 K/9 across 115.1 innings.

San Diego Padres (50-51) at Atlanta Braves (58-42) In a tight National League showdown, the Braves (-117) host the Padres. Atlanta anchors its lineup with the power of Matt Olson, who has mashed 26 home runs and driven in 59 runs with a .267 average over 390 at-bats. The Braves face San Diego probable starter Michael King, who carries a stellar 3.34 ERA into the contest. On the other side, the Padres’ lineup features Manny Machado (22 HR, 59 RBI) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (.286 AVG), who look to generate offense against Atlanta probable pitcher Martín Pérez (3.75 ERA).

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a streamlined process. No promo code needs to be entered during registration to secure your bonus. Just follow these four direct steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on DraftKings by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can bet on any matchup, such as the Detroit Tigers (47-54) hitting the road to face the Chicago Cubs (57-44). Claim Your Bonus: After placing your qualifying bet, DraftKings credits your account with $150 in bonus bets within 14 days.

Once the bonus bets arrive in your account, you can immediately begin using them to wager on the rest of the MLB season or any other available sports market.