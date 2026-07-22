theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Use $1,000 Bet Reset on MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on theScore Bet promo code WTOP in time for Wednesday’s MLB games and secure a $1,000 bet reset. Click here to start the registration process.

This substantial safety net can be applied to any marquee matchup on the schedule, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates battling the New York Yankees, or the San Diego Padres taking on the Atlanta Braves, as well as any other MLB game this week. Take advantage of this offer from theScore Bet in a few simple steps

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Get $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2026

Available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this promotion is strictly reserved for new theScore Bet customers. To participate, simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your wager, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. Conveniently, no opt-in is required to trigger this offer.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify for the promotion. While a $1,000 first wager is required to maximize the offer, you can bet any smaller amount you prefer and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the ticket does not cash.

Should your first wager lose, the refund is not issued as a single lump sum. Instead, you will receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible initial wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a loss. Once they arrive, you must use them within a strict seven-day window before they expire.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) at Philadelphia Phillies (+105) | Total: 9.5

| Total: 9.5 Pittsburgh Pirates (+140) at New York Yankees (-164) | Total: 8.5

| Total: 8.5 San Diego Padres (+100) at Atlanta Braves (-120) | Total: 8.5

Analyzing the matchups to identify betting value, the Yankees’ status as heavy favorites is reinforced by a distinct run-prevention advantage. New York carries a sharp 3.42 team ERA, giving them a clear edge over Pittsburgh’s pitching staff, which has struggled to a 4.30 ERA. Elsewhere, the Dodgers look like strong road favorites. Los Angeles boasts a robust .771 team OPS combined with a 3.535 team ERA. That balanced attack will severely test a Phillies squad looking to find its footing with a modest .705 team OPS.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your welcome bonus before the first pitch:

Register an Account: Click on any of the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this code when registering regardless of which specific offer you are claiming on the platform. Place Your First Bet: After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, navigate to the MLB betting markets. Make a deposit and simply place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38) or the host Philadelphia Phillies (56-46) in their upcoming matchup, your first cash wager will be fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset. If your bet wins, you keep the cash profits. If it loses, theScore Bet will refund your stake 100% in bonus bets.