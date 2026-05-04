theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating theScore Bet promo code WTOP allows you to wager up to $1,000 on the NBA or NHL postseason games tonight with a layer of protection. If your initial wager settles as a loss, you will get your stake refunded in the form of bonus bets. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 4th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states, the sportsbook provides a highly valuable $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required for this offer. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game, and if it loses, you get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to wager the full $1,000; you can bet whatever lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if that initial wager loses.

Should your initial bet fall short, the platform will credit your account within 72 hours of the loss settling. This refund is distributed systematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. To maintain the value of the promotion, all bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receiving them.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks: Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-110) / 76ers +7.5 (-110) | Total: 213.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-110) / 76ers +7.5 (-110) | Total: 213.5 (O -105 / U -115) Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs: Spread: Spurs -11.5 (-105) / Timberwolves +11.5 (-115) | Total: 218.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Looking at the underlying metrics to help formulate your picks, the Knicks hold a distinct statistical advantage over the 76ers. New York boasts a robust 6.4 regular season Net Rating, compared to Philadelphia’s -0.1 Net Rating. In the night’s other matchup, San Antonio possesses a stronger Net Rating (8.4) than Minnesota (3.1).

Stanley Cup Playoffs Action

The NBA is not the only postseason drawing heavy betting volume tonight. Bettors can also apply their welcome offer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Today’s action features a highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes, alongside a Western Conference battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights. The $1,000 Bet Reset applies to all NHL betting markets, including moneylines, puck lines, and player props, giving hockey fans the same statistical leverage when making their first wager.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with theScore Bet is a streamlined process, ensuring you are ready to wager in time for tonight’s slate.

All new users will complete the exact same account creation steps to secure their $1,000 Bet Reset:

Register Your Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full legal name, date of birth, physical address, and email. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, locate the promo code field and enter the promo code WTOP. Note: You must enter this exact code to ensure your account is flagged for the promotion.

After your account is successfully verified and the promo code is applied, navigate to the cashier section and make your initial deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. From there, simply place your very first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. You can bet any amount up to $1,000—whether backing the Knicks on their home floor or attacking a player prop—and if that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will automatically refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets.